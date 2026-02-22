3 free agents signings who would send Broncos in the wrong direction

The Denver Broncos are in a position to make several big-time additions this offseason, but the argument for the team to not be all that aggressive in free agency is the fact that the team did nearly make it to the Super Bowl with 'their guys.'

However, most could see where the Broncos suffered on the field, so ideally, the front office brings in help at those positions specifically, but with free agency about three weeks away, there is still a lot of uncertainty present.

One thing that is certain, though, is that the Broncos must stay away from these free agents, as signing them would set the team back.

These potential free agent signings would send the Denver Broncos in the wrong direction

Isiah Pacheco, RB

The Kansas City Chiefs seem poised to allow Isiah Pacheco to test the free agency market in 2026, but this is simply not a player that belongs on the Broncos. Pacheco really struggles to find open running lanes and has played in just 20 regular season games over the past two seasons due to injuries. He's also averaged less than four yards per carry during this time too and is a running back already on the decline.

Even as a second or third option, the Broncos could do a lot better, and if the Chiefs of all teams don't bring him back, that should say a lot, as Kansas City's rushing attack has been underwhelming in recent years.

Alex Singleton, LB

Sure, Alex Singleton the teammate seems to be beloved in the locker room and by the organization, but Singleton the football player is simply not someone the Broncos can keep banking on. He's on the wrong side of 30, tore his ACL back in 2024, and really didn't bring much of anything on the field with the room in 2025.

He's not good in coverage, can't move nearly as quickly as he good before the injury, and doesn't really offer much upside rushing the passer or getting into the backfield. The Broncos have to chase one of the top free agent linebackers this offseason like Devin Lloyd or Kaden Elliss. Re-signing Singleton would hurt the defense.

Deebo Samuel, WR

According to Spotrac, Deebo Samuel's market value in free agency is a two-year deal worth over $31 million. Samuel spent the 2025 season with the Washington Commanders and finished with 727 yards and five touchdowns on 72 receptions. All in all, Samuel was efficient as a complementary piece on a bad Commanders offense.

However, Samuel is now 30 years old and has only eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in one season, which was all the way back in 2021. Overall, Samuel is nothing more than a third or fourth option in an efficient NFL passing attack at this point.

If the Broncos were to sign Samuel, not only would they be overpaying for a relatively average player at this point, but other guys in the current wide receiver room like Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin are perfectly capable of producing at the level Samuel did in 2025. Both Bryant and Franklin are also quite young and could still have some upside.

This type of signing would indeed be unnecessarily taking snaps away from younger guys who are still developing.