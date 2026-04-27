3 free agents Broncos must have after 2026 draft class finalized

The 2026 NFL Draft is officially in the books, and the Denver Broncos did not make their top pick until the second half of the second day. They were the only team in the NFL without a 1st or 2nd-round pick. Still, the Broncos were able to bring in a solid group of talent and are hopefully building a second wave of homegrown talent to keep their championship window open.

The Broncos started their draft off with Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim, seemingly making him the immediate heir to the John Franklin-Myers role on the defense. He was the only pick the Broncos made on day two, but general manager George Paton entered the final day of the draft with seven selections. Paton has made his mark by identifying and developing day three talent over and over, and was given another chance to take a swing on Saturday.

Denver rounded out their draft class on Saturday afternoon with a pair of tight ends, a running back, an offensive lineman, an inside linebacker, and a safety. For a roster that has a lack of depth at a few spots, the Broncos were able to address the only question marks they had in a major way, especially on the offensive side of the ball. A few spots were left unattended after the draft, and the Broncos could find answers in free agency.

The Denver Broncos should sign these three free agents after the 2026 NFL Draft concluded last night

3. DE/EDGE Cam Jordan

In a division with the Chargers fresh off another playoff berth, the Chiefs reloading before the return of Pat Mahomes, and the Raiders welcoming in the first overall selection and Heisman-winning quarterback, getting to the passer is as important as ever. Cam Jordan has familiarity with Broncos head coach Sean Payton, which could make him an incredibly obvious fit for Denver. The Broncos did not bring in any edge rushers in the draft, which leaves the door wide open for a veteran addition to their group.

2. ILB Kenneth Murray

The Broncos did not add an inside linebacker until the final pick of the draft, which could signal a desire to add an inside backer in free agency. Murray, a former first-round selection, was most recently with the Dallas Cowboys in 2025, and does not yet have a home. He could bring more youth to Denver's inside linebacker group (relative to their two starters) for next year at 28, and add more veteran experience. As of right now, the Broncos only have three viable players at the position contracted for the 2026 season.

1. Edge Von Miller

You know you want this to happen. Miller is still a free agent after having a rejuvenating season in Washington last year, recording nine sacks as a part of an incredibly old and disappointing Commanders defensive unit. The Broncos could probably use one more pass rusher, and Von has made it clear for years that he would like to end his career back in Denver. One last ride for Von with the Broncos only feels right, and could bring another layer of depth to the Broncos' defense.