The Denver Broncos have to get more stout at defensive tackle this offseason. Here are three free agents they should consider. The defensive tackle position could honestly be a position where the Broncos use their 20th overall pick on in the 2025 NFL Draft.

There is a decent FA class at defensive tackle, so Denver could just opt to fill it in free agency and continue building their defensive through free agency. Their base starting defense from 2024 beginning in Week 1 had players like Zach Allen, DJ Jones, John Franklin-Myers, Cody Barton, Alex Singleton, and Brandon Jones all coming from the free agency period via signing or trade.

That's more than half the defense built via the free agency period. Denver could keep this trend up in 2025. Here are three DT free agents the Broncos should consider signing.

3 free agent defensive tackles the Broncos should consider signing in 2025

BJ Hill

Having played no fewer than 70% of the defensive snaps over the last three seasons, the 6'3", 311 pound BJ Hill would be an upgrade over DJ Jones and is a very good defensive tackle. His four-year Bengals tenure has yielded 16 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, and 53 QB hits in 64 total regular season games.

Denver could start BJ Hill for a couple of seasons, and with the Bengals wanting to extend all of Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, and Trey Hendrickson, BJ Hill could easily hit the free agency market.

Osa Odighizuwa

Osa Odighizuwa is a very good player who had 4.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and 23 QB hits in 2024. He's not missed a start over the last three seasons and is as reliable as they come. I understand that the Broncos did have the best pass rush in the NFL this past season, but it would be neat to get a solid interior pass rusher like Odighizuwa.

He could be a bit expensive in free agency, but as we have seen with the Philadelphia Eagles, you really can't go wrong with a deep defensive line.

Bobby Brown III

Spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams, Bobby Brown III started 16 games in the regular season and racked up 44 total tackles and four tackles for loss. He's 6'4" and 332 pounds, so he's also a space-eater.

Brown is 24 years old, so he's still got youth on his side as well. Denver simply needs to get beefier up front, if that makes sense. Someone who could stop the run and be a multi-year solution at the DT spot would benefit the Denver Broncos.

Bobby Brown III has been a key part of the Los Angeles Rams young, remade defensive line in recent years.