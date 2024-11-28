3 factors that might keep the Broncos from the 2024 Playoffs
By Jack Ramsey
The Denver Broncos, as things stand right now, have almost a 70 percent chance to make the NFL playoffs, according to the New York Times playoff machine. This is, by far, the best playoff position the Broncos have been in since the 2016 season. Despite their great position, the Broncos are far from a lock for the playoffs, and there are still a few very tangible situations where Denver's final game comes in week 18.
Let's take a look at three factors that might keep the Broncos from the 2024 Playoffs
Why the Broncos could miss the playoffs: Progress is not linear
The Broncos are thriving of late on the play of young contributors and first-year starters on both sides of the ball. Strong starter Bo Nix is in his first year and is throwing the ball to first-year receivers Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin and second-year receiver Marvin Mims Jr.
First-year starter Riley Moss dominates at corner with second-year starter Ja'Quan McMillian, and second-year starter Nik Bonitto is the team's leading pass rusher. While the young core of the Broncos has been a major reason the team is succeeding, it is fair to have some concern over the potential regression of one or more of the Broncos' key contributors of late.
In the NFL, success is never linear, and players see minor setbacks all the time. It would be a rough hand for the Broncos to be dealt if one or more of their young contributors were to have a setback during the home stretch.
Lack of playoff experience
The Broncos, in large part, lack serious playoff experience. The majority of their offensive starters have none, with offensive linemen Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey being the only Broncos starters who have made it to the dance. Their lack of experience in the playoffs and in big games can prove to be an issue for Denver, as they enter must-win games down the stretch. This has not been an issue for Denver yet, but as the playoff picture becomes clearer and the phrase "clinching scenario" becomes more and more common, the pressure mounts and can get to a young player.
Those pesky Dolphins
There appears to be only one serious competitor for the Broncos, and it would be the Dolphins from Miami. As quarterback and AFC Offensive Player of the Week Tua Tagovailoa became healthy, suddenly so did the Dolphins' offense. Coming off a beating of the Patriots, Miami sits at 5-6 and is a serious competitor for the AFC's seventh seed. They face a tall test this week in the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field on Thanksgiving Night, but a relatively soft schedule otherwise, including two with the lowly Jets. If the Dolphins can win the games they should, they have a shot to upset the Broncos for the 7th seed. If they do that and win this Thursday night, the Broncos might be in serious trouble.