The Denver Broncos have to ensure they fill some of their roster holes in free agency. Let's look at three dream targets for the team in 2025. The Broncos sitting on their hands in free agency this offseason would be a huge disappointment, but we also simply can't expect them to fork out contracts for several high-profile players.

The truth is probably going to end up somewhere in the middle, but that does not mean we can't dream a bit with a few free agency targets. Perhaps Denver is wanting to shoot for the moon. If so, could they sign one of these three dream free agency targets?

3 dream free agents for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 offseason

Drew Dalman, OC

The top center by far in free agency, Drew Dalman is easily going to fetch a contract worth over $10 million per year, but he is one of the best centers in the NFL. With the Broncos already having four big-time contracts on their roster, it might not be likely that they bring on a fifth, but you never know.

If the front office wants to get even more serious about taking this OL to the next level, they could sign Drew Dalman. Rarely, if ever, do we see teams load up with five offensive line contracts, but that isn't to say Denver can't do it this offseason.

Jonathan Allen, DT

Jonathan Allen was recently cut by the Washington Commanders and would be the type of defensive tackle that Denver has been missing. He did play in just eight games in 2024, but he has been among the best DTs in the NFL since entering the league back in 2017.

With DJ Jones set to hit the open market and not really being a complete defensive tackle, the Broncos should seek out an upgrade, but they may not want to pour another big-time contract into their DL with guys like Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto due for extensions this offseason.

Chris Godwin, WR

Chris Godwin was averaging about 82 receiving yards per game in 2024 before going down with a dislocated ankle. He was on pace to have a monster season and does fit this offense like a glove. The main issue is that Godwin could cost upwards of $25 million per year to sign, and I am not sure the Denver Broncos would be willing to go that high for his services.

In fact, I am positive they would not, but at the end of the day... they might.

Godwin would be a nice two or three-year addition for this team while Bo Nix tears it up on his rookie contract. Some have said the Broncos plan on adding a lesser-priced wide receiver this offseason while getting a deal done with Courtland Sutton, but Chris Godwin would be a flat-out insane addition for this offense.