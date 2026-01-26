3 Denver Broncos players who fleeced the team in the 2025 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos now turn to the 2026 NFL Offseason, where the hope is the team brings in the necessary talent at the positions that need it the most. It's always easier said than done, but the Broncos should be able to figure this out.

Denver should also become a free agent destination give how good the team is and how willing the front office is to pay for players they want. With a new facility being built as well, the time is now for Denver to take this operation to another level.

But before we talk about that, let's talk about three players who fleeced the team big-time this year.

Unfortunately, these three players fleeced the team big-time

Ben Powers, LG

Ben Powers only played in eight games this year due to a biceps injury and is the 19th highest-paid guard in the NFL and the 10th highest-paid at the left guard spot. It's a bit of a rich contract for someoen who has been largely fine for the Broncos and nothing more, but missing half the season was a brutal reminder of how harsh this game can be. With Denver having recently extended Luke Wattenberg, it's hard to imagine they keep five contracts along the offensive line, so Powers could be a cut or trade candidate.

Evan Engram, TE

Evan Engram signed a two-year deal with the Broncos worth $23 million, which is a very healthy $11.5 million per year salary. Engram caught 50 passes for 461 yards and one touchdown in a bit of a disappointing year. Engram was billed as the 'Joker' when he came to Denver, and I think all of us expected a bit more. His cap hit more than doubles in 2026 to over $14 million, and the team is still left with a major need at the position. Engram did not live up to his contract this year.

Dre Greenlaw, ILB

Dre Greenlaw played in 10 out of a possible 19 games for the Denver Broncos this year and finished the regular season with 43 total tackles. Once again, the story with Greenlaw has been the injury bug. He couldn't kick it this year and also got suspended for a game. The Broncos signed Greenlaw to a three-year deal last offseason. Luckily, though, the deal was, practically, one year, so the team can rip it up after 2025. However, this was largely seen as a big-time move, but big-time results did not follow.