3 cut candidates the Broncos must target if they become free agents

NFL teams face difficult decisions about their rosters each year, often involving cutting players to free up valuable cap space and better address their needs as free agency and the Draft approach. Teams typically release veterans with large contracts, when they have limited cap space as the season draws near. This allows players to find new jobs, and teams like the Denver Broncos could take advantage of it.

Denver might secure some of these experienced players by offering them short-term contracts at reduced rates, and at the same time filling positions of need to have a better roster heading into the 2025 season.

Not only can the Broncos fill positions of need, but they will also be able to add proven veterans who can help facilitate the development of younger guys in the roster and can help the team to compete for the biggest goal, the Super Bowl.

3 cut candidates the Broncos must target if they become available:

1. Grady Jarrett - DT, Falcons:

One of the biggest improvements from the Broncos in 2024 was their defensive line. Specifically, they traded for John Franklin-Myers and signed Malcolm Roach in free agency. One of their starting players, DJ Jones, is set to become a free agent, and despite him not playing more than 50 percent of the snaps, he was a key piece on the field. It is unknown yet if Jones will be back, but finding good nose tackles is still difficult in today's NFL. Regardless if Jones is back, adding a nose tackle would be ideal for Denver whether it is via free agency or the draft.

Atlanta is in a negative cap situation, and multiple guys on its roster could be cut. One is DL Grady Jarrett, who would save them big money. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and a monster at the defensive tackle position. If the Falcons cut him, the Broncos should instantly give him a call. He has almost 500 tackles and 36.5 sacks. He would be an instant upgrade to bolster the unit, and Denver has the money to afford a player like him.

2. Cooper Kupp - WR, Rams:

The Denver Broncos need offensive playmakers. No matter how they get them, they need some. The former Super Bowl MVP, Cooper Kupp, became available for trade a few weeks ago, as it was announced that the Los Angeles Rams will be moving on from him. Kupp would likely be cut if the Rams are unable to trade him. Regardless of whether they trade or cut Cooper, the Broncos must try to get him.

Yes, injuries might be a concern with Kupp, but Denver had one of the healthiest rosters in the entire NFL this past season. The strength and conditioning staff has been amazing. Stat-wise, Kupp has not been great since he was the offensive player of the year, but he has still been putting up numbers. His career low in yards is 566, which would still put him second among Broncos receivers in 2024. Mims finished second with 503. Cooper is an elite route runner; he still has some gas in the tank. It would be a no-brainer addition.

3. Matt Milano - ILB, Bills:

The inside linebacker position was bad for the Denver Broncos in 2024. Yes, there were some flashes, but this position must be a top priority. I would not be surprised if there is a completely new inside linebacker core, at least starting. Barton and Strnad, who were the starters for most of the season, are set to become free agents overall; they were not good; they did not even lead the team in tackles (Brandon Jones did). They could be back, but with backup or special teams roles.

Matt Milano, a veteran considered a cap casualty candidate, stands out as a freak athlete and a tackling machine. He excels at covering big receivers and tight ends while also being effective against the run. The Buffalo Bills are not in the best cap situation, and releasing veterans like Milano could help them heading into the offseason, especially since he has missed multiple games recently. For teams like Denver, Milano could immediately serve as a 'green dot' player and take on a leadership role on defense, presenting an upgrade at the position if he manages to stay healthy.