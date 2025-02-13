Rumored asking price in Cooper Kupp trade makes Broncos decision a no-brainer

The Denver Broncos are being linked to just about every available wide receiver these days, but there might be some legs to the idea that they would be interested in acquiring veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. It might mean nothing, but Sean Payton recently hosted Sean McVay and his wife -- along with the Broncos' quarterbacks -- down in Cabo on vacation. The timing of that get-together was notable because it was right around the same time Cooper Kupp trade rumors started heating up.

The idea of acquiring Kupp in a trade has understandably split members of Broncos Country. Many are enamored at the idea of adding a veteran receiver of Kupp's caliber to a roster that doesn't have anybody near his level of career production. On the other hand, many are furious at even the idea of bringing in a player who has been given the "oft-injured" tag and is on the back nine of his career while also being expensive.

Regardless of any of that, what is even the asking price in a trade with the Rams, and does it make the Broncos' decision any easier?

Broncos may have to give up 4th-round pick for Cooper Kupp in trade

The Rams would understandably want as much in return for Cooper Kupp as they can possibly get. He's a franchise legend at this point. Last year's Keenan Allen trade between the Chargers and Bears (in which Allen was dealt for a fourth-round pick) is likely the baseline the Rams are looking for in a trade involving Kupp.

In that case, the Broncos' decision is rather simple: Don't do it.

The Broncos have selections in each of the first four rounds of this year's draft, and they are going to need those selections to continue adding cost-controlled players to the roster who might be among their top 100 overall players in this class. Having ammunition in the NFL Draft is essential year over year, and to acquire a player like Kupp, you want to be trading from a place of surplus.

Where the Broncos currently have a surplus is in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. They own three picks in that round with no picks in round five or seven. It's not that Kupp isn't worth a fourth-round selection, but that is a pick the Broncos should be more inclined to keep because of the likelihood (or even possibility) that they will be able to land a top-100 player on their board.

If the Rams are truly demanding a 4th-round pick for Kupp, it should make the Broncos' decision easy. Just wait this one out. Sean Payton said that getting a veteran wide receiver this offseason falls into the "need" bucket, but not the "must have" bucket. There's a line that has to be drawn when it comes to making these kinds of trades when players are due a certain amount of money.

The risk attached to missing out on a prospect in round four as well as allowing a player like Kupp to eat up as much of the salary cap as he would in a trade is not the best use of assets. If the Broncos could get him for a 6th-round pick, it's a no-brainer. But a 4th-round pick is too rich.