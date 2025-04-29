The Denver Broncos could have a path to win the AFC West in the 2025 NFL Season, and there are at least three reasons why. The Broncos went 10-7 in 2024, but were actually a bit better than their record indicated.

When you consider that six of their seven losses were by just one score, the ceiling for this team in the 2025 NFL Season could very well be winning the division, something they have not done since 2015.

Let's cover three clear reasons why the Broncos can win the AFC West in the 2025 NFL Season.

3 clear reasons why the Broncos can win AFC West in the 2025 NFL Season

Bo Nix's ceiling isn't clear, yet

One of the neat things about having a young QB is simply not knowing just how good they can be. Who is to say Bo Nix can't be a top-5 QB in the NFL? There is truly nothing stopping Nix from even winning the MVP award in 2025, and him turning out to be one of the few best in the NFL still has a non-zero chance of happening until it doesn't.

We have to be open to the idea that Bo Nix has his best football ahead of him.

Broncos could field the best defense in the NFL after offseason additions

The team had a top-5 defense in 2024, but did still manage to improve it in 2025, adding Jahdae Barron, Talanoa Hufanga, and Dre Greenlaw. There's also the distinct possibility that other key players along the defense simply play better. This unit is returning a majority of their starters from 2024, so another year of being in Vance Joseph's scheme, along with the added talent, could propel Denver to the best defense in the NFL.

Having the top-ranked defense is absolutely a huge factor in them potentially winning the AFC West.

Denver was close in 2024...

Do we realize how close the Denver Broncos were to actually sweeping the division in 2024?

They swept the Raiders for the first time since 2014, and that is clear. Well, the team lost by just one score against the LA Chargers in Week 5 and lost on that heart-breaking blocked field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead in Week 10.

And then in Week 16, the Broncos again lost by seven points against the LA Chargers, but they did have a double-digit lead in the second half. No matter how you slice it, the Broncos were legitimately close to sweeping the division in 2024. Could they win four or five games in the AFC West in 2025?