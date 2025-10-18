3 clear advantages the Broncos have in their Week 7 matchup vs. Giants

On a three-game heater, the Denver Broncos are putting their streak on the line against the young and fruitful New York Giants. Coming off of these wins, the Broncos are probably still adjusting, getting back to a normal routine after traveling east to face the Philadelphia Eagles and flying across the pond to take on the other Big Apple team, the New York Jets.

With some complex time adjustments and odd days off, the Broncos must lock in to beat the energized Giants. They have played the last two contests not only in different time zones but also in a different country. But one advantage the Broncos have this week is that they will be playing the Giants at home, where the team has won its last eight games, an NFL best.

When playing at high altitude and in front of an enthusiastic home fan base, the Denver Broncos should capitalize on these advantages.

3 clear advantages the Broncos have over the Giants in Week 7

The Broncos need to play aggressively, increase their tempo, and keep the New York Giants' defense on their heels. While the Giants' defense has some vulnerabilities, their defensive front is particularly strong.

In order to keep their front gassed, the Broncos' offense must look to play with high tempo. Running a no-huddle offense throughout the game will keep the Giants from rotating their pass rushers, and should work to the Broncos' advantage. Bo Nix and the Broncos' offense should be well adjusted to the mile-high air, and they need to use that to help keep the Giants from winning.

Jaxson Dart and the Giants' offense are a young group. While that can be dangerous for an opposing defense, veteran groups like the Denver Broncos' defense should feast when facing an opportunity like this. Dart is aggressive, feisty, and will push the ball downfield.

But who Dart is pushing the ball downfield to is where the Broncos' defense should absolutely eat. With all-world wide receiver Malik Nabers being on injured reserve, there isn't a weapon in the Giants' receiver or tight end room that should scare the Denver Broncos' defense.

Dart will take some chances downfield and attempt some passes that he shouldn't. Against the New Orleans Saints, Dart threw two interceptions. This could be the get-right game for the Broncos' defense, from a turnover perspective. For as good as the Broncos' defense has been, they have not forced many turnovers this season.

Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss, Brandon Jones, and the rest of the Broncos' secondary will undoubtedly have an opportunity or two to flip the game on its head, and when that time comes, they must make the Giants pay.

Courtland Sutton, the Broncos' leading wide receiver, also must impact Sunday's contest. If there is an area where the Broncos can attack the Giants' defense, it is the Giants' secondary. Whether it is Cor'Dale Flott or Paulson Adebo, Sutton has the capability of having a field day against the Giants.

After a one-reception performance against the Jets, Sutton needs to have a bounce-back performance. What better time to do it than Sunday, when the Broncos will be inducting Sutton's former teammate, Demaryius Thomas, into the team's Ring of Fame. Sutton is the Broncos' number one option in the passing game.

Broncos' head coach Sean Payton must get Sutton involved in the game early. Nix has to give Sutton the opportunities to make plays as well. If the Broncos can run some tempo offense, force a couple of turnovers, and get Sutton involved, the Broncos should come out of this game with another win.