The Denver Broncos may continue making notable roster changes until they build a Super Bowl contender. Could these players be in their last year with the team? Right now, the team is a lot more talented than most of the NFL world seemed to think.

They won 10 games in 2024 and made the playoffs. When you look at the roster, that's about what the ceiling was going to be, so their success this past season is also a huge testament to the amazing coaching job.

Anyway, the Broncos are going to keep tinkering with their roster until they hopefully build a Super Bowl contender. Could these three players be on their last year with the team in 2025?

3 Broncos who could be in their last year with the team in the 2025 season

Courtland Sutton, WR

Courtland Sutton is under contract through the 2025 NFL Season, so he's got one more year left. He's been with the Denver Broncos since being drafted back in 2018 and has had two 1,000-yard seasons and one Pro Bowl back in 2019.

He really hasn't truly ever been the same since that ACL tear back in 2020. Anyway, Sutton is not a clear-cut no. 1 wide receiver. He's got his moments, but week to week, he's not someone the team can consistently rely on. Sutton functions best as a high-end no. 2 WR. The Broncos issue is that they don't have a no. 1 WR for Sutton to play alongside with.

In their efforts to continue with the youth movement on offense, the Broncos could elect to simply let Sutton hit the FA market in 2026 or even trade him during the year in 2025.

Ben Powers, LG

Ben Powers can financially be cut this offseason if Denver wanted to make the move. Powers was quite solid in 2024 and should still be on the team in 2025. However, during the 2026 NFL Offseason, the Broncos could designate Powers as a post-June 1st cut and save $13 million on their cap. They would have to eat about 5.5 million in dead money.

With the Denver Broncos currently having four massive offensive line contracts, they may elect to shed one of them next offseason. Even teams like the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles had three massive OL contracts on their books in 2024. Denver may want to draft and develop along the interior at some point.

I would not be shocked to see the Broncos taking an iOL player during the 2025 NFL Draft with the intention of moving on from Ben Powers after 2025.

John Franklin-Myers, DE

The Denver Broncos traded for John Franklin-Myers last offseason. He had one of the best years of his career in 2024, notching a career-high seven sacks. JFM is scheduled to hit free agency following the 2025 NFL Season, and with the Broncos clearly having something special in Zach Allen, Denver may want to begin drafting and developing along the defensive line more.

The team's starting DL in 2024 of Allen, DJ Jones, and John Franklin-Myers were all acquired via free agency signing or trade. There is every reason for this team to use one of their top draft picks in 2025 on a defensive end as well. We saw just how important a deep and stout DL is during Super Bowl LIX.

Denver could lose DJ Jones in free agency in 2025, and Malcolm Roach is scheduled to be a free agent next offseason as well. All in all, the defensive line could undergo a bit of change in the coming year or two. John Franklin-Myers is one of those niche players that means quite a bit to whatever team he's on, but he may not be with the Broncos beyond 2025.