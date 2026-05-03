The 2026 NFL Draft has come and gone, and despite not having a top pick, the Broncos seemingly filled all remaining holes on their roster. Denver figures to enter the season with arguably football's most complete roster, but that doesn't mean there will not be competition for spots once camp begins. If anything, such a complete roster has left several important roles on the roster up for grabs.

Offseason programs begin on May 4th, with the Broncos expected to bring rookies in on May 8th. Denver is fresh off a majorly successful season in which they came just short of the Super Bowl, which should bring tons of confidence and fan interest into the 2026 season. After such a strong season and the major trade for receiver Jaylen Waddle, excitement is high for the Broncos, and so is the competition level on the roster.

As fans and players begin to return to the field for the new season, a few Broncos are going to be entering the year with a few things to prove. Whether it be contracts, recent play, or roster construction, three specific Denver Broncos should be heading into the preseason with something to prove.

These three Denver Broncos are under the most pressure entering offseason programs

3. RB RJ Harvey

RJ Harvey scored a dozen touchdowns in 2025, but he is still facing a good amount of pressure heading into the 2026 season. Harvey took over for J.K. Dobbins when he went down with a season-ending injury in Week 10 against the Raiders, but posted a fairly abysmal 3.4 yards per attempt as a starter. If Dobbins goes down again this year, which has been an unfortunate but regular occurrence in his career, the Broncos could instead turn to rookie Jonah Coleman to take over Dobbins' workload. Harvey excelled in his secondary role, but a primary role might have passed him by.

2. WR Troy Franklin

Much like Harvey, Troy Franklin was a major piece to the Broncos' 2025 offense, but could be on precarious footing heading into 2026. Franklin served as the main receiver for Denver's down-the-field attack last year, but will take a back seat in that regard to Waddle. The 2024 draftee was an incredible surprise for the Broncos last year, and considering how low his cap hit is, he is one of the most valuable contracts in the sport. If he struggles in camp or is passed by the likes of Pat Bryant, he might be one of the hottest names in trade rumors towards the end of the preseason.

1. DL Eyioma Uwazurike

With the departure of John Franklin-Myers in free agency, it seemed as though Eyioma Uwazurike was the obvious heir to those snaps. Since drafting Tyler Onyedim with their first selection in the draft, Uwazurike's outlook has shifted dramatically. Now, at best, it feels as though Uwazurike and Onyedim will be competing for snaps from day one. Considering Uwazurike is in the final year of his initial Broncos' rookie contract, his standing with the team is far from firm and could see his roster status go a number of different ways.