A busy offseason is ahead for the Denver Broncos. Let's look at three players from 2024 we can safely call busts now that the season is over.

3 Broncos players we can safely call busts after the 2024 season

Javonte Williams, RB

After blowing out his knee shortly into the 2022 NFL Season, Javonte Williams never regained his form and has since averaged less than four yards per carry in each of the last two seasons. The former second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had a very strong rookie season sharing the backfield with Melvin Gordon, and many thought Williams was going to explode in year two.

The knee injury seemed to seriously derail things for Williams, and because of it, it's safe to say that Javonte Williams has been a bust. There is no reason under the sun for the Denver Broncos to bring him back in 2025. He's not an efficient runner at all and makes the Broncos' RB room worse.

PJ Locke III, S

PJ Locke earned a two-year deal with the Denver Broncos last offseason and was their starter at safety alongside Brandon Jones this past season. The main issue here is that Locke just isn't a good starter in the NFL, and when talking to Kay Adams recently, Sean Payton even indicated that safety was going to be a position where they may look to upgrade.

Locke could be a fine backup option for the Broncos in certain defensive looks, but there really isn't a lot to like about the veteran safety as a starter. In his first year as a full-time starter in 2024, PJ Locke III disappointed in a big way.

Lucas Krull, TE

Following Sean Payton to the Denver Broncos after beginning his career with the New Orleans Saints, the 6'6" Lucas Krull played in 13 games for the team in 2024 and caught just 19 passes. The size and athleticism seemed to be enough for the Broncos to give Krull a legitimate shot at earning significant reps in the TE room.

And you have to wonder if Denver banked on Krull and even Greg Dulcich too much. The Broncos gor virtually no production from their tight end room in 2024, and it's now become a position where a significant investment is needed for 2025 and beyond.

Krull may end up being the TE3 or TE4 on this team, but any sort of leap the coaching staff was hoping for just did not happen at all.