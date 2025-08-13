3 Broncos players plummeting down the depth chart ahead of preseason Week 2

There are plenty of exciting ongoing roster battles for the Denver Broncos heading into Week 2 of the preseason against the Arizona Cardinals. At this point, each player has put a lot out there in terms of making their case for the 53-man roster, but there's plenty of football left, and plenty of time to change head coach Sean Payton's decisions.

After what we saw against the 49ers, which Broncos players are taking a bit of a tumble down the depth chart? Well, it's impossible to know that definitively, but the proof will be in how the rotation looks on Saturday against the Cardinals.

Even if it's more anticipation or assumption, let's take a look at a few players on the team who could very well be tumbling down the depth chart heading into the second preseason game.

Broncos players tumbling down the depth chart ahead of Preseason Week 2

1. Audric Estimé, RB

At the running back position for the Denver Broncos right now, you'd have to think either Audric Estimé or Jaleel McLaughlin is tumbling down the depth chart. And Estimé was the 5th guy up in the preseason opener against the 49ers to begin with.

It will be fascinating to see if Sean Payton reshuffles the deck when it comes to the RB position and gets players like Estimé and Blake Watson more reps with the second offensive line. There is a clear 1-2 at the position with JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey, but everything else seems to be up for grabs.

Estimé has clearly fallen down the depth chart and if he's the fourth or fifth guy up again when the Broncos take on the Cardinals, it could be a sign of very bad news for his overall roster chances. It's also worth paying attention to McLaughlin.

2. Devaughn Vele, WR

The offseason seemed to start off really great for second-year player Devaughn Vele, who was looking like the clear WR2 during OTAs. An injury that kept him out of the entirety of mandatory minicamp and a bit of training camp put a damper on the year two breakout potential, but Vele also didn't stand out in the preseason opener and has been consistently outplayed by the likes of Troy Franklin and even Trent Sherfield.

Vele needs to step it up in a big way against the Cardinals, because even with the expectation that players will get rotated in as Sean Payton loves to use a variety of personnel, his snaps could be significantly reduced this coming season if what he brings to the table is any form of inconsistent.

As a former 7th-round pick, nothing should have been handed to Vele anyway. He's got to prove himself just like he did last year.

3. Damarri Mathis, CB

The Denver Broncos have the best cornerback group in the entire league right now, to the point that former starter and 2022 4th-round pick Damarri Mathis is likely falling off the depth chart completely.

Unelss Mathis is going to be a critical piece of the special teams, we're likely watching his final couple of weeks with the franchise whether he ends up getting cut or traded. Mathis has talent, there's no question about it. He has starting experience.

The problem is, the Broncos can't justify keeping someone at nearly a $4 million price tag this coming season who isn't going to play a huge role for the team. After the first preseason game, it's clear that Mathis is fighting for his job and could end up being off the depth chart completely.