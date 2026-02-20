3 Broncos offseason dreams already on life support before free agency starts

You can't get too married to any specific ideas about NFL Free Agency before the festivities get underway. One of the quickest ways to disappointment is unmet expectations, and that can happen rather easily when it comes to putting together our "dream" offseason hauls for the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos are expected to be aggressive in addressing their most pressing needs during the 2026 offseason. They just reached the AFC Championship Game in year two of the Bo Nix era, and the roster has been set up perfectly for GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton to make whatever moves they feel are necessary to get another Lombardi in the trophy case.

With that in mind, you can't control what decisions are made by other teams in the offseason, and there are a few reports and rumors floating around already that might have some Broncos-specific dreams already on life support.

Breece Hall and 2 other Broncos offseason dream ideas already on life support

Dream #1: Signing running back Breece Hall

Why is the idea of the Broncos signing Breece Hall on life support? Well, there are rumors and reports out there now that the Jets might be more inclined to franchise tag Hall than simply let him hit free agency.

And I guess you can't really blame them.

Why would a team like the Jets, trying to get as much talent as they possibly can, just let a really good player walk in free agency without getting anything in return? The franchise tag at the running back position is expected to come in around $14.2 million, which would only be 17.9 percent of their available cap space.

And if Hall isn't on the free agent market, it simply doesn't look anywhere near as great for the Denver Broncos in terms of the overall options. Who do you turn to instead of simply bringing back JK Dobbins? Do you take a risk on Tyler Allgeier as the RB1? Do you bank on Rico Dowdle playing well in his third offense in as many seasons? Is Kenneth Walker the right fit to lure away from Seattle?

Not that it was "Breece Hall or bust" at running back, but operating under the assumption that he was going to at least be available was a lot more fun than the alternative.

Dream #2: Trading for WR AJ Brown

Broncos Country is certainly not united on the idea of trading for wide receiver AJ Brown being a "good" idea, but no matter which camp you fall in, there's no denying that he's arguably the best wide receiver that's been discussed among "realistic" potential trade candidates this offseason.

And it is seeming less and less likely that Eagles GM Howie Roseman is going to be willing to part with Brown, at least not early in the offseason.

If AJ Brown isn't really available, this offseason direction at receiver for the Broncos can at least take a clearer new direction. There were plenty of rumors connecting the Broncos to Brown, but Denver also reached out to the Dolphins during the season last year regarding Jaylen Waddle. Perhaps they would revisit those talks now that the Dolphins are clearly having a fire sale with their new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan.

Dream #3: John Franklin-Myers coming back

The one shred of hope Broncos Country has remaining regarding stud defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers possibly coming back is the fact that a year ago at this time, it felt like DJ Jones leaving was also a foregone conclusion.

Perhaps the Broncos will extend an offer to John Franklin-Myers in the near future that ultimately he accepts. But that's an overly optimistic hope at this point. It feels like Franklin-Myers is leaving, which means the Broncos are going to have to move on from one of their best and most consistent defensive linemen.

The dream of keeping the band together may only be alive for another couple of weeks.