The Denver Broncos might have a major move or two up their sleeve. Could they pull off a major trade during the 2025 NFL Draft? The Broncos did make a trade during the 2024 NFL Draft when they acquired John Franklin-Myers from the New York Jets. They made two trades with the Jets last offseason, as they also acquired Zach Wilson in a deal.

I would not rule out the Broncos making a major trade during the 2025 NFL Draft - they were aggressive in free agency and clearly think they are capable of winning in a big way in 2025. If the right trade opportunity presents itself during the NFL Draft, Denver could make a move.

Let's dive into three blockbuster trades the Broncos could make during the 2025 NFL Draft.

3 blockbuster trades the Broncos could make during the 2025 NFL Draft

Denver could trade for Micah Parsons

So, hear me out. What if, simply, the Dallas Cowboys cannot agree on a long-term deal with Micah Parsons? Could they be open to a trade? Well, seeing as how stubborn this front office is, they might not want to trade him even in the event they can't agree to an extension.

Being that the Denver Broncos do have their own young pass rusher that needs a new deal, could they float Nik Bonitto in a draft pick in a potential deal for Parsons? Bonitto is not going to be as expensive as Parsons, and that could be a driving factor in a hypothetical trade of Micah Parsons.

This might seem aggressive, but Denver clearly does not have any issue paying their best players, so I could see them being willing to trade one of the NFL's best pass rushers in the event they landed him in a major trade.

Denver could trade for Garrett Wilson

A few weeks ago near the beginning of the 2025 NFL Offseason, it seemed like there was some degree of momentum building with the New York Jets potentially trading Garrett Wilson. That has all been quite quiet recently, so you have to wonder if the Jets and Wilson are trying to hammer out a long-term deal.

Well, what if that doesn't happen? We have seen a high profile wide receiver get traded during the NFL Draft before, as it happened to AJ Brown a few years ago. I am not saying that this is what will happen with the Jets and Garrett Wilson, but Wilson does fit the type of "Z" wide receiver that the Broncos are missing. It would also cost quite a bit on a long-term extension, as Wilson is due for one, but great players cost great money.

Denver should entertain this possibility.

Denver could trade for Breece Hall

Only turning 24 years old, Breece Hall of the New York Jets is one of many holdovers from the previous regime. Hall tore his ACL during his rookie season and has returned to miss just one game over the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Hall has rushed for 2,333 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He has also caught 152 passes for 1,292 yards and another eight touchdowns. Across a 17-game season, Breece Hall averages 992 rushing yards, six touchdowns, 56 receptions, 549 yards, and three touchdowns. In total, Hall's 17-game averages comes out to 1,541 offensive yards.

The crazy thing here is that he has never had a 1,000-yard rushing season despite being a top-tier running back. The Jets being a dysfunctional offense is surely a driving force here. If GM Darren Mougey does not feel like he needs to extend Hall, or if the Jets make a bold move to take Ashton Jeanty, they could be willing to trade him.

Braelon Allen is also in the RB room, and with how deep the RB draft is, the Jets may want to go to that route. And if the price is right for the Denver Broncos, they should make the deal and give Bo Nix a dual-threat back along with a potential NFL Draft addition.