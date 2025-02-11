The Denver Broncos are approaching a massive offseason in 2025. These three decisions might just be the biggest. The Broncos have a shot to rise into contender status in 2025 and beyond. They hit a grand-slam last year and went 10-7 with their hand-picked rookie quarterback.

It was a prolific season for the Broncos and gave the fanbase every single reason to believe in the future. However, that does not mean the work stops there. The Broncos' front office will have a ton of work to do to take this roster to the next level.

That paves the way for some huge decisions the team will face. Let's dive into the three biggest.

3 biggest decisions facing the Denver Broncos in the 2025 offseason

Do they pursue a veteran WR trade or not? (Cooper Kupp or Deebo Samuel)

Right now, two NFC West wide receiver could be on the move in Cooper Kupp and Deebo Samuel. Do the Denver Broncos pursue either of them? Both Kupp and Samuel still have value on an NFL offense, and while the age and injury history is a bit of a concern for both players, could the price eventually be right enough for Denver to make the move?

Sean Payton did mention that they like the WR room in Denver a lot more than other people, so maybe that means they don't sign someone like Chris Godwin or Tee Higgins. However, that could also mean they like the room but do also see some room for improvement.

Both Deebo Samuel and Cooper Kupp are talented players, but if the Broncos want to guarantee they end up with one of them, they'll have to part with NFL Draft capital. Are they willing to do something like that for an aging player?

What path forward do they take to fix the RB room?

With how deep the 2025 NFL Draft is at the RB position, the popular answer might just be to build through the draft, but just because it's a deep class does not mean a rookie RB the Broncos take is going to provide immediate production. And that's the primary issue here - Denver needs immediate production at the RB position.

They also need to build for the future - to me, the most logical path forward for the RB room is pursing a free agent like Aaron Jones and also using a mid-round pick on a rookie RB. This provides them with the immediate production they've been missing and also gives them a long-term option.

Jones could be a great one-year solution, but what if the Broncos have their eyes on Najee Harris?

What to do with the 20th overall pick?

This is still going to be a massive decision for the Denver Broncos even after free agency is over and they get some clarity on other positions they satisfy in the open market. This NFL Draft is going to be huge for the team, as they have their own first and second-round picks for the first time since the 2021 NFL Draft.

And right now, it does look like the best possible value for these picks are in the very late first round and into the very early third round. There are countless options the team could take with the 20th pick, and there are multiple arguments for a plethora of positions to use the pick on.

I am glad I'm not the one making the decisions here, as it's not going to be easy - do the Broncos focus in on another offensive weapon? Do they look to bolster the defensive line? What about the ILB room? Heck, is a first-round safety on the table?

Honestly, there may only be a couple of positions that are truly off the table with pick 20. The Denver Broncos will have to ultimately make a huge decision here with this pick.