3 areas of weakness the Broncos should still address before training camp

The Denver Broncos have had a strong offseason so far, despite largely remaining inactive in free agency. The Broncos have only added one external free agent so far and brought in their biggest piece via trade with the Dolphins, landing wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Otherwise, all players added to the organization came through last month's NFL Draft, and even then, the Broncos did not select until the third round at 66th overall.

If the Broncos are going to add anyone through free agency, the time for them to move might be right now. The post-draft free agency market has not gotten moving yet, and it could take the Broncos moving in on a signing to get names going off the board.

The Broncos have a few spots on the depth chart that could still use a little work, and luckily for them, several names are still sitting on the open market. What better way for general manager George Paton to celebrate his extension with the Broncos than by making another signing?

Post-draft free agency has been kind to the Broncos in recent years, but perhaps no more than last year. The Broncos signed running back J.K. Dobbins to a one-year deal in mid-June, and he quickly became the center of a strong Broncos offense before going down for the season in Week 10. Dobbins' new two-year deal shows how good of a signing he was last year and should encourage the Broncos to swing again this year.

The Denver Broncos should consider adding to these three positions before camp begins

3. Pass rush depth

The Broncos could probably use one more pass rusher on their current roster, and there are a few solid veteran options still on the market. Denver lost a good deal of their pass rush depth when John Franklin-Myers departed for the Tennessee Titans, and while Tyler Onyedim figures to see a lot of the lost snaps, he is far from an established NFL-level pass rusher. A potential Von Miller reunion could make a lot of sense for the 2026 season for several reasons.

2. Offensive line depth

After being able to utilize the same offensive line group for all of the 2024 season, the Broncos needed to use a significant amount of their depth last year. The team saw the likes of Matt Peart and Sam Mustipher getting legitimate snaps during the season, putting them likely one more injury away from a far more serious problem.

Even after drafting Kage Casey last month, adding a veteran interior offensive lineman would do a lot of good for the Broncos. Offensive line is probably the one position on the field where there can’t be too much depth, especially heading into camp.

1. Veteran quarterback options

The Broncos are going to be starting their offseason programs without quarterback Bo Nix participating in any capacity, which forces the Broncos to look externally for more quarterback play. They already brought in Nathan Peterman for a tryout, but adding a more established backup, such as Cooper Rush, would be a wise move. In the event there is a setback for Nix, the fourth quarterback spot becomes considerably more important, and there needs to be someone better than Peterman in that spot.