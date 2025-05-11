2026 NFL Mock Draft: The Broncos fill key needs they missed on in April

The Denver Broncos may already kind of know what their needs will be in the 2026 NFL Draft, so let's try to concoct a stellar mock draft for the team. Given the team's projected free agents and the positions Sean Payton and George Paton have prioritized, we can at least take an educated guess at which positions the team may target in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The 2025 NFL Draft class hasn't even played in a regular season game, but that won't stop us here. Denver may also want to use next year's draft to try and correct some mistakes they may have made this year.

Let's crack open a way too early Broncos 2026 NFL Mock Draft.

Broncos NFL Mock Draft: More help is on the way

20. Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

Perhaps another stud linebacker from Alabama, Deontae Lawson heads to the Denver Broncos with pick 20 in this NFL mock draft. Lawson had 76 tackles and seven tackles for loss in 2024 for the Crimson Tide. He's also played in 37 collegiate games and will have more on his resume, so the experience will be a plus.

52. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

I believe many of us thought the Broncos were going to come away with a top tight end prospect, but it simply did not happen. They can try to correct course in the 2026 NFL Draft and grab Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Denver used a seventh-round pick on Caleb Lohner, a former basketball player who converted to TE.

84. Roman Hemby, RB, Indiana

The Denver Broncos may have a running back need yet again in next year's NFL Draft, so they could take a swing on Roman Hemby, a back who began his career at Maryland but is now finishing up at Indiana.

117. Bryce Foster, OC, Kansas

The interior of Denver's offensive line could look a bit different when 2026 rolls around, so getting a legitimate center prospect in the event that Luke Wattenberg leaves in free agency may be a wise idea. The Broncos take Bryce Foster at pick 117.

149. Trey Moore, EDGE, Texas

It's clear that the Denver Broncos wanted to add to their DL this offseason, and they may have to continue adding to it in 2026. Trey Moore has 46 tackles for loss and 27.5 sacks in 45 collegiate games. He simply knows how to get into the backfield and create pressure.

213. Izavion Miller, OT, Auburn

The Broncos should probably quit taking late-round and undrafted free agent swings on the tackle position, but they don't break that trend in this mock draft, taking Auburn tackle Izavion Miller. Miller is a right tackle.