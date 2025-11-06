2026 NFL Mock Draft has Broncos doing the unfathomable with Bo Nix

There is understanding Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix can improve in the first three quarters of games, and then there is what USA Today recently did in a 2026 NFL mock draft prediction.

With half the season in the books, and a bunch of picks changing hands already this year, it's understandable that the hype for the 2026 NFL Draft is growing week by week. But the 2026 NFL Draft is about the last thing Broncos Country is focused on at this stage. That is, until someone has them taking a quarterback in the first round.

USA Today writer Ayrton Ostly has the Broncos using a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to select Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer, a move that would obviously signify the end of Bo Nix in Denver.

Broncos select Oklahoma QB John Mateer to replace Bo Nix in controversial mock draft

Here is how Ostly defended his selection:

"Mateer had first-round potential to start the season before suffering a hand injury. He's been spotty since returning from that injury in a matter of weeks and should improve as the season wears on. At his best, Mateer has solid mobility, good processing and a strong arm that operates out of multiple angles. Outside of quarterback, Denver has one of the best rosters in the NFL. They need an upgrade at the position to maximize it."

While no mock draft is based purely in reality, this is mind-boggling. To think that the Broncos would even entertain the idea of moving on from Bo Nix in the offseason is ridiculous. To predict it? That's on a whole different level.

The reason why we are even talking about this is because tensions have been running high in Broncos Country lately when it comes to Bo Nix. There is a sect of the fan base, even including many former players of the team, who have seen Nix's heroics late in games, and believe that is the quarterback the Broncos have, and he just needs time to figure everything else out.

There is another sect of the fan base that is skeptical Nix can keep it up with the late heroics and that his performance for the majority of this season has been lackluster at best, replaceable at worst.

Nix has not played perfectly this season, there's no question about it. But has he played at a replacement level? Absolutely not. Recent NFL history would seem to indicate that patience is a virtue worth practicing when it comes to quarterbacks. We've seen more and more quarterbacks start to figure things out later in their careers, and it's fair to expect the game will slow down similarly for Nix.

And the Broncos are not exactly suffering with Nix at QB, either. They've still had a lot of success this season running the football, and Nix is tied for third in the NFL with 17 passing touchdowns. He's also one of just two NFL quarterbacks (Sam Darnold) with fewer than 10 sacks and 15 or more touchdown passes.

Nix is also tied for the second-most total touchdowns in the NFL this year (20) and the Broncos have been oustanding late in games.

It's understandable to be frustrated by a lack of offensive consistency. It's unfathomable, however, to predict the Broncos would use a 1st-round pick in 2026 on the quarterback position.