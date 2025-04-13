The 2025 NFL Draft could end up being quite beneficial to the Denver Broncos if the quarterbacks fly off the board earlier than expected. Denver holds the 20th overall pick in the first round, and Denver could truly do anything with this pick. They may have a trade offer to move down into the second round or into the late-20s.

They could also simply stay at pick 20 and select a player, and if a prospect they have high on their board starts to fall down a bit, Denver could decide to trade up as well. We obviously won't know what happens until the draft begins on April 24th, but with how close the Broncos are to contention, this is a huge chance for them to get things right.

Let's crack open a first-round NFL mock draft.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: QBs fly off the board as Broncos land perfect prospect

1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

The Tennessee Titans are likely going to take Cam Ward first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft unless something major changes. He's the best QB in the draft and the right player to take here.

2. Cleveland Browns - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Travis Hunter is a first-round prospect at both CB and WR, so it's likely that the Cleveland Browns deploy him at both positions in the NFL and at least try to get some rear ends in seats as they embark on another rebuild.

3. New York Giants - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The New York Giants defensive line would be simply unfair with guys like Abdul Carter, Brian Burns, and Dexter Lawrence. He'd be the right pick here with the third selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Giants signed former Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson this offseason, likely to start.

4. New England Patriots - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Mason Graham is the best DT prospect in a loaded class and is probably going in the top-5 if you ask me. The New England Patriots are trending in the right direction and could execute a slam-dunk pick here if it's Graham.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Some offensive line help is never a bad thing, so the Jacksonville Jaguars take Will Campbell with the fifth pick in this NFL mock draft and get some more protection for Trevor Lawrence.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Even with the Las Vegas Raiders extending Geno Smith, I could still see them preparing for the future in a big way by taking Shedeur Sanders, who'd likely be the backup for no less than a year, potentially a year and a half.

7. New York Jets - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

This could be a major shakeup in the 2025 NFL Draft. The New York Jets take a huge swing and grab Jalen Milroe from Alabama. The athleticism and arm are two things to love, but he needs refinement as a passer.

8. Carolina Panthers - Tet McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Carolina Panthers could be one offensive weapon away from really opening things up. Bryce Young has to take another leap in year three, and adding Tet McMillan on this side of the ball is a great idea to help him get there.

9. New Orleans Saints - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

It's a shock that the New Orleans Saints haven't yet embraced a full rebuild. With a rebuild surely coming, they could get a headstart and beef up the trenches a bit with Armand Membou from Missouri.

10. Chicago Bears - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Ashton Jeanty heading to the Chicago Bears with all of those offensive line additions could be unfair for opposing defenses. Jeanty feels like a sure-fire NFL Pro Bowler. He'd be a great fit on the Denver Broncos, but is off the board at pick 10 in this mock draft.

11. San Francisco 49ers - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The San Francisco 49ers could bolster their secondary in the first round. Will Johnson is a logical choice for them here at pick 11.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Dallas Cowboys are a total mess, frankly. They should simply take the best player available on their board, and it could just be Shemar Stewart, the pass rusher from Texas A&M.

13. Miami Dolphins - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Tyler Warren could bring some edge and attitude to the Miami Dolphins offense. This team struggles in cold weather, and Warren could actually help fix that a bit. He heads to Miami in this NFL mock draft.

14. Indianapolis Colts - Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Another surprising QB pick, perhaps Chris Ballard realized how silly it was to deploy a QB rom of Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. Jaxson Dart may truly be the best QB in this room from Day 1, as silly as that sounds.

15. Atlanta Falcons - Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia

The Atlanta Falcons have to get some defensive help in the worst way. They take LB/EDGE hybrid Jalon Walker and hope that he can bring some juice up front.

16. Arizona Cardinals - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Another first-round wide receiver is on the table for the Arizona Cardinals, as they grab Matthew Golden from Texas in this NFL mock draft.

17. Cincinnati Bengals - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Trey Hendrickson, who Broncos head coach Sean Payton helped draft, is still without a contract extension. It would be wise for the Cincinnati Bengals to hedge those negotiations just in case and grab a pass rusher high in the 2025 NFL Draft.

18. Seattle Seahawks - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

The Seattle Seahawks absolutely have to get some OL help in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Broncos fans have seen first-hand just how much a strong OL makes everything easier on offense. Seattle grabs Kelvin Banks Jr from Texas.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

With some talent deficiencies in the secondary, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers grab Malaki Starks, a safety from Georgia.

20. Denver Broncos - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Just because the Broncos signed Evan Engram in free agency doesn't mean they won't take a first-round tight end. I understand that you might prefer to see a wide receiver or running back, but why not Colston Loveland?

He's a better blocker than people give him credit for and a high-end receiver as well. This would simply be a great pick for the team.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

With a ton of QBs already off the board, the Pittsburgh Steelers grab some DT help and take Derrick Harmon from Oregon at pick 21.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Jahdae Barron could be a problem for opposing AFC West quarterbacks. He can play all over the secondary and has shades of Brian Branch to his game. The Los Angeles Chargers nab him at pick 22.

23. Green Bay Packers - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Perhaps some pass rush help could boost the Green Bay Packers defense up to an elite mark? Mykel Williams is one of the best in the NFL Draft and heads to the NFC North.

24. Minnesota Vikings - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Needing some help at left guard, the Minnesota Vikings grab Tyler Booker from Alabama to help protect JJ McCarthy.

25. Houston Texans - Josh Simmons, OT, LSU

The Houston Texans have to fix their offensive line in the 2025 NFL Draft. Some of their offseason additions include Cam Robinson, Trent Brown, and Laken Tomlinson. Josh Simmons is a talented left tackle and could give them some clarity at that position.

26. Los Angeles Rams - Jihaad Campell, LB, Alabama

An inside linebacker is a huge need for the Los Angeles Rams, and Jihaad Campbell is easily the best LB in the 2025 NFL Draft. This fit makes a ton of sense.

27. Baltimore Ravens - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

The Baltimore Ravens are always needing some help in the secondary. Nick Emmanwori is a physically-imposing player and would create a ton of havoc on the backend with Kyle Hamilton.

28. Detroit Lions - Grey Zabel, OG, North Dakota State

Losing Kevin Zeitler in free agency to the Tennessee Titans could prompt the Detroit Lions to address the iOL in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Grey Zabel is a great prospect at pick 28.

29. Washington Commanders - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

Getting some EDGE help after trading for Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil, the Washington Commanders take James Pearce Jr from Tennessee.

30. Buffalo Bills - Luther Burden III, WR, MIssouri

Luther Burden III is simply elite with the ball in his hands, and the Buffalo Bills could use another wide receiver. They grab him at the bottom of the first round.

31. Kansas City Chiefs - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Honestly, Emeka Egbuka in Kansas City would be a bit scary. The Chiefs do need some WR help, and I can only imagine how many balls Egbuka would catch from Patrick Mahomes.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Losing Milton Williams and Josh Sweat in free agency, the Philadelphia Eagles replenish their DL a bit and grab Tyleik Williams to cap-off this Round 1 mock draft.