12 best Denver Broncos fantasy football team names for 2025

With training camps underway, the new NFL season is drawing near. Specifically, the preseason kicked off on Thursday with the 2025 Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, featuring the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions. The kickoff game is scheduled for Thursday, September 4, and will be an NFC East matchup between the defending Super Bowl champions, the Eagles, and the Dallas Cowboys.

Since the season is approaching, friends and families are starting to organize their 2025 fantasy football leagues. Drafts are beginning, and others will happen soon. Whether you win or lose, it’s always cool to have team names based on the players on your roster, to give your teams an identity and make the league even more competitive.

Here are some ideas for team names you can use based on the Broncos and their players, which could be helpful if you want to proudly represent your Denver Broncos.

The best 2025-26 season Denver Broncos fantasy football team names:

Last season, I gave 10 options for fantasy football team names, with 4 related to Bo Nix and 6 for the other players. This season, I'll provide different team names, but I'll also include a link to last year's list if you want to check it out.

1. Bo & Arrow - Bo Nix:

In my opinion, this is my favorite one on the list. Archers/hunters have an interesting personality, and if you have Bo Nix, this is the perfect name. You can be a winning hunter. Additionally, as we all know, Nix is a quarterback, and his targets/weapons could represent the arrows. It is a fun team name.

2. InstEngram Worthy - Evan Engram:

This team name merges the new Broncos tight end Evan Engram with the very popular social media platform Instagram. When people have nice pictures/videos, they are known as "Instagram worthy" or ones that could look good in their profiles. Denver signed a top-tier weapon in Evan Engram, who is a very worthy addition, which complements this team name.

3. Batman and Dobbins - JK Dobbins:

Every Batman needs a Robin! Denver signed JK Dobbins, a talented young running back who could be the underrated but important piece in your fantasy football team. A top-tier player could be your Batman, and JK your Robin.

4. The BOlievers - Bo Nix:

This name shows an optimistic profile to your team, and it shows your belief in your team throughout the entire season. If you have Bo Nix, your team will likely succeed if you draft the right players around him. If you have confidence in your team, use this name.

5. Courtland by Marriott - Courtland Sutton:

Vacations are always worth it. A very popular hotel in multiple cities around the world is the Courtyard by Marriott. If you have Courtland Sutton in your teams, you will show your league mates why it was worth drafting him, as he is a top-tier target for Bo Nix and will produce a lot of points. Sutton is a must-have receiver in fantasy football and could be compared to must-have vacations.

6. Bo Nix & Chill - Bo Nix:

The famous "Netflix & Chill" plan is when you want to be relaxed at home or with your friends to eat well and watch some movies or series. Regarding fantasy football, you can use this name if you have a strong team that will have you relaxed about not losing or making the playoffs. Especially if you have Bo Nix at quarterback!

7. Harvey Dent - RJ Harvey:

If you are a comics/DC fan, you know Harvey Dent well; if not, he is an iconic Batman villain (Two-Face). Regarding RJ Harvey, you can use it as the name represents the character, and how the rookie running back could be a dual-threat player for your fantasy teams, and for the Broncos.

8. Big Nix Energy - Bo Nix:

We already know that Denver's franchise quarterback, Bo Nix has shown that he has that big and contagious energy. He carried the Broncos offense alongside head coach Sean Payton to the playoffs for the first time in a decade. Can he do it with your fantasy football teams in 2025?

9. Harvey Danger Zone - RJ Harvey:

The Broncos used a high draft selection on RJ Harvey, he is a strong running back who could be a very dangerous weapon for both the Broncos and your fantasy teams. Harvey has been slept on as he is drafted in mid-rounds, and could be a dangerous player for opposing teams.

10. The Pat Signal - Pat Bryant:

This name can be used for either Pat Bryant or Pat Surtain II, but since almost every fantasy league features the defense as a unit and not as individual players, you can use it for the rookie receiver. Like Harvey Dent, this name refers to Batman, specifically the "Bat Signal". Bryant will not be a fantasy starter, but can show up as a sleeper and as someone who could step up covering bye weeks.

11: Troy Story - Troy Franklin:

Troy Franklin was a player with lots of ups and downs in year 1 despite already having the chemistry with quarterback Bo Nix due to their time at Oregon. He is someone who has stepped up and shown talent in training camp. He can be an interesting breakout candidate and can be a deep sleeper in fantasy. Can he be your team's hero by writing a cool, underrated story?

12. All of a Sutton - Courtland Sutton:

All of a sudden, Courtland Sutton can be a league-winning pick; he can easily make difficult and clutch catches to help the Broncos and your team win. He has been a very underrated wide receiver in the NFL, and all of a sudden, everybody wants to have him on their team.

You can click here for last season's list! I Hope you enjoy these names and dominate your fantasy leagues, good luck drafting!