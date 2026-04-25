10 prospects begging to be stolen by the Broncos on critical Day 3

The Denver Broncos only had one pick in the top 100 overall of the 2026 NFL Draft, picking Texas A&M defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim 66th overall (3rd round). Entering Day 3, they've got seven picks in total, and two of them in the top half of the fourth round. As George Paton put it, the Broncos' fourth-round picks will "define" this draft for them, and there are plenty of intriguing players still on the board.

The Broncos still have some obvious needs for depth entering Day 3 of the draft: Running back, tight end, and linebacker have not been properly addressed this offseason as depth and new blood are needed at each of those spots. On top of that, the Broncos can continue to look for developmental talent at any other position, and they need some depth in the return game go go along with Marvin Mims Jr.

What players could the Broncos steal now that they've fallen into their pick range on Day 3?

10 players the Denver Broncos should be targeting on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft

1. Kyle Louis, LB/SAF, Pittsburgh

There wasn't a lot of buzz connecting the Broncos with Kyle Louis in the pre-draft process, but on Day 3, he would look like a complete steal for them. Louis is the 55th-ranked player on Daniel Jeremiah's overall big board, and really the main reason he's falling to the third day is that he requires a specific vision from whatever team drafts him.

At 6 feet, 224 pounds, Louis is not built like a "traditional" linebacker at all, and would undoubtedly be a sub-package player, maybe even more of a safety. But in today's NFL, positionless players still carry a ton of value. Louis is a physical, speedy player with range and instincts. He could be reminiscent of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in some ways.

2. Travis Burke, OT, Memphis

We've already seen the Broncos go after the trenches defensively with their top pick, and I wouldn't put it past them to go after a tackle, either. The Broncos haven't drafted an offensive tackle since Garett Bolles in 2017.

Travis Burke is massive (6-foot-9, 332 pounds) with long arms and elite athletic traits. He's the definition of a developmental future starter.

3. Mike Washington, RB, Arkansas

In the 2nd round, taking Washington might have felt a little bit rich. In the 4th round? He's highway robbery. He's a high-cut running back prospect with elite timed speed (4.33 in the 40-yard dash), and he was virtually unstoppable this past season at Arkansas, averaging 6.4 yards per carry.

That size and explosiveness would complement the Broncos' current stable of backs exceptionally well.

4. Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

If we were ranking these players in order of "my guys", Coleman would be at the top of the list. Coleman embodies everything the Broncos look for in a prospect from the fact that he's team-first, he works hard, he was a captain at Washington, and he does all the dirty work required of the running back position.

Namely, Coleman is one of the best pass protectors in the class. He might never be a featured RB1, but he's going to have a long pro career.

5. Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU

The Broncos brought in Kaleb Elarms-Orr for a pre-draft visit, which at this point should almost be considered a guaranteed "we're not drafting this guy" when it comes to the Broncos, but Elarms-Orr would be a fun prospect fit for them.

He had 130 total tackles last season, had a 9.33 in the RAS department, and has experience on kick coverage units to make an impact on special teams immediately.

6. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

With two picks in the 4th round, the Broncos could take a calculated risk on Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy as the future looms at the cornerback position. McCoy's knee might require a second surgery, which has pushed him from a possible top-10 overall pick and CB1 of the draft to now wondering if he's going to get drafted at all.

The expectation seems to be that he will get picked on Day 3, but will the Broncos be the team that takes the risk? They don't have many pressing needs, and they have two darts to throw in the 4th round. The plot thickens, and this could end up being a "free" 1st-round pick.

7. Justin Joly, TE, North Carolina State

The Denver Broncos might have taken Ohio State tight end Max Klare if he was there with the 62nd overall pick, but the Los Angeles Rams shocked everyone by taking him at pick 61. The run on tight ends on Day 2 of the NFL Draft was absolutely wild, and the Broncos missed out (again).

Justin Joly is the best tight end left on the board with some of the best pass-catching production out of anyone in the class. He doesn't have the ideal athletic testing traits, but he has the upside in the passing game.

8. Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

Even though Johnson isn't a 220-pound back, he's one of the better between-the-tackles runners in the class, and he has elite short-area burst and quickness. He's the only running back in Nebraska history to post 100 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards in the same game.

If the Broncos need to turn to someone in the event of injury this season, this guy has three-down abilities. Some have compared him to Bucky Irving.

9. Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor

With lists like this, you tend to not focus in on the areas the team is strongest at, but the Broncos do need help in the return game after Marvin Mims Jr. dealt with concussions throughout last season. Josh Cameron is someone the Broncos did a lot of digging on in the pre-draft process.

He's a big-bodied receiver at 6-foot-1, 221 pounds, and is a willing blocker at the position. He is sure-handed and gives the team another explosive option both on offense and special teams.

10. Eli Heidenreich, RB/WR, Navy

Just like some others, Eli Heidenreich requires the right coach and the right projection at the next level. But he's going to help someone's offense. His 6.55-second 3-cone time is one of the most insane times you'll ever see regardless of position.

He did everything but drive the bus to games for the Navy football team. He played running back, receiver, H-back, tight end, wildcat quarterback, and more. He's a tremendous athlete with speed and quickness, strong hands, and a very fun possible option on Day 3.