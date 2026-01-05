Wild stat proves why the Broncos could advance in playoffs thanks to Wil Lutz

The Denver Broncos have one of the better, more consistent kickers in the NFL in Wil Lutz, and it's great that this team finally has some consistent kicking. Lutz doesn't have the biggest leg, but he did boot a 57-yard field goal this year.

Denver is going to be in close games in the playoffs, and this is the case no matter if they play just one game, or they play three games. With the competition now the best in the league, the Broncos aren't going to blow out any opponents and may have to win by a field goal.

We've seen Wil Lutz boot countless game-winning kicks this year, but he's also been very efficient otherwise. We took a deeper dive into Lutz' efficiency this year, and it really only reinforces the idea that Denver can win in the playoffs because of Lutz.

Wil Lutz made 87.5% of his kicks this year, which was the lowest in his Broncos' tenure (but still great)

Wil Lutz was an efficient 28/32 this year on his field goals, including going 4/6 from 50+ yards. In his Broncos' career now, Lutz has gone 89/100 on field goals and 114/116 on extra points. Simply put, Lutz has been money this year, and he's also been very efficient when you consider the amount of field goals he's kicked.

Of all kickers who attempted at least 30 field goals this year, Lutz' 87.5% field goal percentage is the 6th-best in the NFL. Here are all the kickers with at least 30 attempts, their kicking stats this year, and where Lutz ranks:



Will Reichard, 33/35 (94.3%)

Cameron Dicker, 38/41 (92.7%)

Kai'imi Fairbairn, 44/48 (91.7%)

Cam Little, 30/34 (88.2%)

Tyler Loop, 30/34 (88.2%)

Wil Lutz, 28/32 (87.5%)

The four kickers in bold are in the playoffs, so you really have to feel confident if you're the Broncos that Wil Lutz can come through in the clutch when needed. In the Divisional Round, the Broncos will play the lowest-remaining seed no matter what team that is.

With how tight Denver keeps games, it's not going to come as a shock to see the Broncos in a close game at their place in the second round of the postseason. Perhaps Wil Lutz and his reliable leg will be enough for Denver to win?

Statistically speaking, the Broncos can indeed rely on their veteran kicker, and it's really only going to be a matter of time before Lutz has to make a massive postseason kick for Denver.