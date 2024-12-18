Updated Broncos injury report for Week 16 is great news for cornerback duo

It's not exactly what you would expect given the fact that the team has a short week of preparation before their Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the Denver Broncos actually got plenty of good injury updates early on in the week.

And the good news includes both of the team's starting outside cornerbacks: Pat Surtain II and Riley Moss.

Tuesday's #DENvsLAC injury report:



Note: We held a walkthrough, so this report is an estimation.



📰 » https://t.co/k1NNAwWI5j pic.twitter.com/Z2YLaDCiz3 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 18, 2024

Riley Moss was listed as a "Limited" participant in Tuesday's practice for the Broncos while Pat Surtain -- who went down with an ankle injury against the Colts -- has been listed as a "Full" participant in each of the first two days this week.

The really positive news about Moss's latest update? He was upgraded from a "DNP" status on Monday, which was just an estimation by the team because they didn't actually practice. The interesting update will come later on Wednesday as all of Broncos Country eagerly anticipates Moss's return to the field.

Broncos injury report update: Riley Moss appears on track for potential Week 16 return

Moss was working off on the side field last week for the Broncos and got some pre-game drills in before the team's win against the Colts on Sunday. Moss has been out since just before the end of the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders a couple of weeks ago, and he's now missed two consecutive games (vs. CLE, vs. IND). The Broncos obviously opted not to put Moss on injured reserve, meaning they clearly believed he had a chance to come back before missing four games.

That should put him on track to return against the Chargers or, at worst, the Bengals in Week 17.

If we had to speculate at this point, Moss should get the "questionable" game designation against the Chargers and we'll likely have to wait until closer to gametime to figure out if he's actually going to play.

The rest of the injury report is overall good news, but the one concern at this point is the fact that defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, who has been such a huge difference-maker this year for the Denver defense, was listed as a DNP in two straight practices. Franklin-Myers is dealing with a foot injury.

Hopefully, he's able to get at least a limited designation on Wednesday and is capable of playing against the Chargers. The Broncos will need all hands on deck with that defensive front. Franklin-Myers is having one of the most efficient years of his NFL career so far with 5.5 sacks (just 0.5 sacks away from tying his career high) despite playing just 45 percent of the snaps.

It's going to be fascinating to see the Broncos' Wednesday injury report because they might actually be getting some great news despite the short week.