Updated AFC Playoff Picture after Broncos clinch no. 1 seed in Week 18

The Denver Broncos never seemed to make it easy, but this team is now 14-3 after a stellar regular season and are now the top team for the AFC playoffs. This gives the Broncos the first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the entire playoffs.

Denver will play the lowest remaining seed for the Divisional Round and will now host a playoff game for the first time since the 2015 AFC Championship Game, which was against the New England Patriots.

Let's check out the updated AFC Playoff Picture following Week 18.

Updated AFC Playoff Picture following Denver Broncos Week 18

(1) Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have earned the top seed in the AFC and have the luxury of being able to rest up and get right for the Divisional Round. The Broncos now have to win just two games to make it to the Super Bowl, and just three to win it all.

(2) New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are going to host the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round, and I would not be shocked if LA won that game. If the Chargers win, they would come to Denver since they are the lowest remaining seed.

(3) Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hosting the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round, and this could be one of the more interesting games we have, as the Jags are a juggernaut, but the Bills have the experience.

(4) Baltimore Ravens/Pittsburgh Steelers

Depending on the SNF result, one of Baltimore or Pittsburgh is going to host the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round. Houston should be able to win that game no matter the opponent.

(5) Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are fielding one of the top defenses in the NFL and should be able to win a playoff game or two because of that unit. CJ Stroud has been fine this year, but he'll need to elevate his play if he hopes to go on a run.

(6) Buffalo Bills

Finishing 12-5, the Buffalo Bills have a date in the Wild Card Round with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Buffalo had a slight regression on both sides of the ball this year, and I am not sure they'll have enough to beat the Jags.

(7) Los Angeles Chargers

The LA Chargers were the only Wild Card team to lose in Week 18, so they fall to that seventh seed and will face the New England Patriots in their house in the Wild Card Round.