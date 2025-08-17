Tom Brady just gave Broncos fans another reason to hate him even more

The Denver Broncos had many years of great battles with future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, one of the best professional athletes of all time. In fact, the Broncos had Brady's number while he was a member of the New England Patriots, at least up until the Broncos were the laughing stock of the league from 2017-19.

Brady has a career record of 9-9 against the Broncos (including the playoffs and including his time with the Buccaneers), but he's not done trying to beat them just because he's done playing. He's part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, which is already enough reason to hate him more if you're a Broncos fan.

As Brady transitions in to his transition lens era of life, however, seeing him in silver and black is enough to make Broncos fans absolutely sick.

Broncos fans will hate seeing Tom Brady wearing Raiders colors

As part owner of the Raiders, Brady is obviously serving as an ambassador for the team as well. He's going to be a visible part of that organization because his presence could reasonably be expected to help that team in a variety of ways.

Even though Brady isn't the owner of the Raiders, nor is he the general manager, he does advise the team behind the scenes and give them his input as needed.

We've already seen his imprint on the football operations of the Raiders with the team's decision to hire John Spytek as general manager (connection with the Buccaneers) as well as the team's decision to hire Pete Carroll as their new head coach.

While he was a player, Brady was a thorn in every NFL team's side. Nobody's going to hate him more than AFC East fan bases or the Colts fan base, but he played so many crucial games against the Broncos and the Broncos got the better of him when it mattered most.

Not only did the Denver Broncos hand Tom Brady the first playoff loss of his NFL career, they handed him one of his most memorable playoff losses ever when they beat him in Denver in the AFC Championship Game in the 2015 season, hitting him so many times that the Patriots fired their offensive line coach after the game.

As awful as it was to have to go against Brady as a player, at least he wasn't part of an AFC West franchise during his playing years. Now, however, is a different story entirely.