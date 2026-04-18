The Denver Broncos seem to be set for the foreseeable future with head coach Sean Payton's greatest quarterback call, Bo Nix, as their franchise quarterback. Behind Nix, the Broncos are set to run out backup Jarrett Stidham, the starter of the 2025 AFC Championship Game, and third-stringer Sam Ehlinger, who spent the majority of 2025 on the practice squad.

The Broncos are not exactly in need of a new quarterback, but don't count out the team drafting one. Stidham is one of the best backups in the entire league, and Ehlinger is very clearly a favorite of the current coaching staff. The 2026 NFL Draft has a handful of interesting quarterbacks with future starters and backups aplenty.

Stidham is entering the final season of his second contract with the Broncos, and could be on his way out the door following the 2026 season. If that is the case, the Broncos could look to find a new backup or third-stringer in the draft, and they'll have more than their fair share of chances to bring in a signal-caller. Three prospects stand out as potential day three picks and could catch the eye of Payton and his coaching staff.

The Denver Broncos could find themselves in the market for these quarterbacks on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft

3. Joe Fagnano, UConn

Arguably, no quarterback in college football was more impressive in 2026 than Fagnano, and he might be one of the least-known quarterbacks who should be drafted this year. An incredible seven-year quarterback after four seasons at Maine and three with the Huskies, Fagnano completed 69% of his passes, threw for just under 3,500 yards, scored through the air 28 times, and threw just ONE interception all season.

The 25-year-old reached the 25-touchdown mark before he threw his first pick of the season. He has a big arm, is known to be smart with the ball, and has all the traits for a dependable backup who likely never challenges for a starting spot.

2. Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Klubnik was widely expected, and mocked, to be one of the best quarterbacks available in this draft, but a brutal season for the Clemson football program pushed him further down the draft board, and he is now staring at being a day three pick. Klubnick is considered the epitome of a solid, game-managing quarterback: he gives his receivers a chance, sprays the ball around, works to avoid the sack, and has good anticipation.

Teams desire reserve quarterbacks who protect the football, and Klubnik is that. Plus, scouts had good reason to view him as a first-rounder before the season, and that player can be unlocked with the right coaching staff.

1. Haynes King, Georgia Tech

Who doesn't love a quarterback who runs a 4.46 40-yard dash? King was a solid starter for a good Georgia Tech team last year and is one of the more accomplished starters heading into the draft. The ACC Offensive Player of the Year accounted for 3,904 yards last year, 2,951 of which were passing and 953 of which were rushing.

He is a truly dynamic threat and has a great frame at 6'3", 200 Lbs. Payton is arguably best known (aside from his Super Bowl title) for turning Taysom Hill into the rarest threat in NFL history, and King might be his next chance at this style of player.