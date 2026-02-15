This playmaker would make Bo Nix a happy man in Broncos' 2026 offseason

The Denver Broncos have a few team needs heading into the 2026 offseason, and one of them is wide receiver. Whether they address that need in free agency, via trade, or through the draft, the Broncos need to add a piece or two to improve that room, which has been underwhelming for a couple of years with Bo Nix.

Denver ranked second in the league in drops with 42, just behind Jacksonville, which had 44. That number is unacceptable and needs to be addressed if the Broncos want to take the next step and compete for a Super Bowl.

There are rumors and speculation that the Broncos are going to be aggressive and acquire a WR1 in this offseason. Courtland Sutton has had his fair share of ups and downs, but Nix needs a bona fide star to rely on consistently.

The 2026 NFL Draft class is an interesting one when it comes to the receivers. It's a deep class, and Denver can add a reliable pass catcher that won't necessarily be their top dog, but one that can be very servicable and add great competition in that room.

CJ Daniels from Miami is the player who can elevate the Denver Broncos offense

CJ Daniels is a receiver that is right up Sean Payton's alley, in terms of what he wants in his guys.

We will get his official measurements soon, but he is listed at 6'2 and 205 pounds. The trait that Payton would love most about Daniels is his willingness not only to block, but to be a tenacious blocker.

Miami was the best blocking team in the country, and their wide receivers were the ones who finished it off on every play. Daniels can mix it up when called upon, and it's impressive to see. For a team that lacked run blocking in all phases and a violent mentality on blocks, the Broncos would love this addition solely for that.

Look at the block by CJ Daniels springing Mark Fletcher. Love the DNA of this football team.



Skill guys who finish + strain & do the dirty work. pic.twitter.com/dCx5B28Q3k — art (@canefilms) December 21, 2025

When it comes to what he can provide in the passing game, Daniels had some incredble plays this season.

His ability to stretch the field is impressive, and he showcased that ability more than ever with the Hurricanes. Daniels' understanding of leverage and of how to manipulate the defensive backs to his advantage was great to see throughout the season.

CJ. DANIELS.



Hey @SportsCenter, you might want to take a look at this one 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/2u7iPPB0dr — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) September 1, 2025

He had possibly the catch of the year in the first week of college football this season against Notre Dame. Some may call it luck, but Daniels delivered highlight-reel catches like this all season. He even provided a clip of a catch he made in practice this past season.

Daniels is a crafty receiver who knows how to get open and can be relied upon to make crucial catches, even if it's in traffic.

2026 NFL draft receiver leaders in career contested target success rate



1. Carnell Tate, Ohio State - 68.8%

2. Lewis Bond, Boston College - 68.6%

3. Bryce Lance, North Dakota State - 61.5%

4. CJ Daniels, Miami - 62.3%

5. Denzel Boston, Washington - 61.1% pic.twitter.com/RMWC11GGsO — I Don’t Watch Film (Football Analytics) (@NoFilm_Analysis) February 6, 2026

The Broncos will have plenty of options this offseason to improve the wide receiver room. There are many draft-eligible players that fit the mold of what the Broncos look for in their pass catchers.

Daniels is a leader and is willing to do anything his coaches ask him to do. To find a receiver who is unselfish like that and who can avoid cheating the process is unique.

Drafting Daniels would be great for Nix and the Broncos. It'll add a great depth piece to the room and can develop into a player who can be valuable to the team. With Daniels and maybe an addition of a WR1 via trade, Denver would go into the 2026 season vastly improved in that room.