This key stat shows where Broncos have a clear advantage on the Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers manhandled the Raiders on Monday night, but they really struggled to move the ball on the ground. If they are going to beat the Broncos on Sunday afternoon, they are going to need to be able to run the ball effectively.

The Broncos are coming off a performance against the Colts in which they allowed Jonathan Taylor to turn in one of the best games of his career and completely avenge his game-costing gaffe from last season in Denver. In total, Taylor totaled 165 yards, was a factor in the passing game, and completely tormented the Broncos.

This matchup almost feels the opposite of the famed Andre the Giant and Hulk Hogan. Denver's rushing defense against the Chargers' rushing offense after Week 2 is a completely stoppable force versus a very movable object.

Justin Herbert led the Chargers in rushing in Week 2 with 31 yards, which gives Denver a clear advantage ahead of Week 3

Now somewhat notably, the Chargers let running back JK Dobbins walk in free agency, and he took a nice scenic stroll from LA to Mile High, joining Sean Payton's offense. In two games so far, Dobbins has totaled 139 rushing yards on 30 carries, including a pair of scores. As a team, the Chargers have rushed for 171 yards with no scores so far. To make it simpler, the entire Chargers team has rushed for just 32 more yards than Dobbins with two fewer trips to the endzone.

Not many batted an eye at the Chargers when they let Dobbins walk in favor of bringing in Omarion Hampton, but this decision hasn't panned out so far. Dobbins has been the catalyst of the Broncos' offense, has revitalized the team's rushing attack, and is a clear fit in a Sean Payton system. Dobbins seems to be building off a strong 2024 campaign with these Chargers, in which he would have crossed the 1,100 mark over a full slate of games.

The Broncos hold a clear advantage over the Chargers in their rushing attack, and will need to exploit this advantage to be able to leave Los Angeles with a victory this Sunday afternoon. Denver will need to punch above their recent weight in a few aspects, but continuing their ground domination while limiting the Chargers to another poor rushing performance would all but certainly spell a win for the Broncos. If the opposite happens, however, it could be over quickly at SoFi Stadium.