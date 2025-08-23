These Broncos have one final chance to prove themselves for a roster spot

These Denver Broncos' players have one final spot to prove themselves in the team's final preseason game against the Saints.

The Saints and Broncos square off, and after that, both teams will begin making their final roster cuts. The Denver Broncos do have a ton of key roster decisions to make at some depth spots, so it's not going to be easy.

But with a strong showing in this final preseason game, a few Denver Broncos are not only down to their last chance, but they could cement themselves on the roster.

These Broncos' players have one final shot to prove themselves for a roster spot in 2025

Audric Estime, RB

Audric Estime's story thus far is pretty well-documented. He's currently a longshot to make the roster, it feels like, but with the possibility that the Denver Broncos keep four running backs, does Estime have one final shot at a spot? What does a strong preseason finale do for the second-year back? Does it bump someone like Tyler Badie or even Jaleel McLaughlin off the roster? Estime is the youngest player in this RB room, so perhaps the Broncos will be convinced to keep him in 2025.

Damarri Mathis, CB

Another player whose story is well-documented, Damarri Mathis is probably on the outside looking in with the other cornerbacks ahead of him on the depth chart. In the team's initial depth chart, Mathis was actually listed as Patrick Surtain's backup in the team's depth chart, but it's been predicted by many that Denver would keep Surtain, Riley Moss, Jahdae Barron, Kris Abrams-Draine, and Ja'Quan McMillian, sending Mathis packing.

Maybe the Broncos keep six cornerbacks if Mathis balls out in the preseason finale? He is one of the more experienced members of the team's CB room, for what that is worth.

Devon Key, SAF

Devon Key played in all 17 games for the Denver Broncos in 2024 but was honestly not great. He allowed a passer rating of 115.5 in coverage and was responsible for two touchdowns. With other players in the room like PJ Locke III, JL Skinner, and Sam Franklin wanting to leave their mark, is Key on the way out?

Denver could keep four safeties. They could also keep five. If they keep just four, Devon Key might be an odd man out, as they know what they have in the player, and it isn't great.