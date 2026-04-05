The only Troy Franklin trade offer the Broncos should actually accept

The Denver Broncos brought in wide receiver Jaylen Waddle at wide receiver last month, giving the team an embarrassment of riches at a position they once were incredibly thin at. Waddle brings incredible talent to Denver's group, and possibly gives the Broncos one of the best receiver duos in the league.

Denver's receivers are now a prominent group, and it could be used to their advantage in several ways before the season begins. Despite that, the Broncos will feel the cost of building that group, as they won't have a first or third-round selection in this month's draft.

George Paton has said on the record that he is not looking to trade any of the Broncos' receivers after bringing in Waddle, but we all know that things can change in an instant. Paton might say to the media today that he wants to go in a specific direction with a player, but all it takes is a phone call from another general manager to change his mind. The Broncos are light on day one and two picks this year, with just their own second-rounder to their name, so extra compensation could interest them.

With that being said, let's make sure to acknowledge that, as of right now, there is no reason to believe that a player like Troy Franklin is actively being traded. The truth with Franklin is that he has incredible value as a high-volume receiver on a fourth-rounder's contract, which might be the best value of any receiver in the game. Other NFL teams see this, and one that is in desperate need of receiver help could call Paton to see if there is a deal to be had here.

The Denver Broncos and Cardinals could line up on a win-win deal for Troy Franklin for the 65th overall pick

The Arizona Cardinals are in one of the worst roster spots of any team in the league, but Franklin could become an immediate help to them. Marvin Harrison Jr. has been underwhelming, and the Cardinals remain without a legitimate quarterback on their roster. Adding a legitimate threat like Franklin to their core could help pull coverage away from Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride, which would help any quarterback get to the two dynamic receivers more easily.

Assuming they are eyeing the 2027 NFL Draft, which many believe they are to find their next franchise quarterback, a trio of Harrison Jr., Franklin, and Michael Wilson, paired with McBride, could help transform their offense into an immediate contender for an NFC playoff spot in 2027, and it would create a solid starting situation for any rookie quarterback. As Bo Nix and Sutton showed in 2024, a good group of offensive weapons can help any rookie quarterback develop quickly.

If the Broncos and the Cardinals are to touch base on a Franklin trade, a move for the 65th overall selection makes all the sense in the world. Denver will still have Waddle and Sutton to lead their group, with Marvin Mims and Pat Bryant behind them, and a Sean Payton staple, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, as the final man on the receiver group. The Broncos could use that draft pick to address one of their multiple other long-term needs, and the Cardinals could add a third receiving threat to their young offense.