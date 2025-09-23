The most painful truth about the Denver Broncos after Week 3 is clear

The Denver Broncos have now lost two games in a row and might be faced with some harsh truths approaching Week 4. The team is 1-2 for the second year in a row, but at this time last year, many fans were celebrating and encouraged, as Denver had blown out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and earned their first win of the season.

The circumstances are a lot different here in 2025, and it's a painful reminder of just how hard it is to consistently win in the NFL. Fortunately, the Broncos should have a 'gimme win' in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals, but anything is possible.

Through three weeks of the 2025 NFL Season, the most painful truth of the Denver Broncos is pretty clear.

The Denver Broncos might not be any better from the 2024 NFL Season

Are the Broncos any better from their 2024 version? This team shocked the NFL world last year, won 10 games, and made the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season. They ended the year as a good team, but not a great one.

And that might be the hardest thing to do in the NFL - go from 'good' to 'great.' Well, in the offseason, Denver added a ton of talent and got some hype as a potential breakout team, but they truly look and feel the same as they did in 2024.

Now yes, I might be overreacting here, as Sean Payton has historically been a .500 coach in September, and it's only been three games, but the Broncos have lost two games in a row in the same, sloppy, undisciplined fashion.

It's a troubling recurrence, and it does not feel like they have a clear answer. The Broncos need to begin stacking some wins, finding consistent success on offense, and simply playing better on defense.

Neither side of the ball has held up their end of the bargain at any point this year, and unless something notable changes in the coming weeks, the 2025 Denver Broncos might be the same team as the 2024 Denver Broncos.