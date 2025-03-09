The Denver Broncos need to draft this matchup nightmare in the 2025 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos are in the business of acquiring a running back or two, as RB is a massive team need for Sean Payton.

The running game for Denver was non-existent, and it ended up costing them very winnable games, including the playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Javonte Williams was the lead-back on paper but ended up splitting reps with Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime (at times), and even Tyler Badie when he was healthy.

The production was so poor from the running back room that Marvin Mims Jr. received snaps at running back to spark the offense and get the running game going a bit.

Nonetheless, the Broncos will be going into the 2025 season with a new starting running back, whether it is acquired from free agency or the draft.

Ashton Jeanty is the name that resonates with everyone when talking about the running back class in the 2025 draft class, but thankfully for Denver, the position is loaded with talent.

There will be running backs that get drafted on day three that will have the potential to be a starter and produce greatly for teams.

One of those players was a former wide receiver who transitioned into one of the best running backs in the country.

Brashard Smith is the "joker" the Denver Broncos want and need at RB in the 2025 NFL Draft

One of the biggest sleepers in the draft will be RB Brashard Smith out of SMU.

He set multiple school and conference records that include but or not limited to:

~ Set the single-season program record for all-purpose yards with 1,977

~ Averaged 141.21 all-purpose yards per game, good for eighth in FBS

~ Ran for a team-high 1,332 yards, fourth most in school history, and second in the ACC

~ Scored 18 touchdowns, 13th in all of FBS and second most in the ACC

~ 14 rushing touchdowns were tied for seventh most in program history

~ 112 points scored were fifth most in a season in program history and ranked fifth in the ACC

The University of Miami transfer is one of the most versatile players in the draft, regardless of position.

Smith learned quickly how to become a great and efficient running back during his transition from being a receiver.

His vision has skyrocketed and can make a defense pay with the smallest of holes in the run game. He has tremendous open-field acceleration and burst and will run away from defenders with ease.

Smith has smooth yet quick feet and can force missed tackles at a high rate.

What separates him from the rest of his peers is his ability to line up anywhere and be a dangerous threat.

Smith is by far the best route running RB in the 2025 draft class and is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

If Denver drafts Smith, Payton will have the "joker" he has been clamoring for in Denver for two years now.

The ultimate mismatch and someone that will take this Denver offense to new heights and explosiveness with Smith at running back.

Fans should be ecstatic if Brashard Smith is in the Mile High in a few months due to being a major offensive weapon that Bo Nix and the Broncos can benefit greatly from.