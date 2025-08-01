Sudden injury just stopped Broncos rookie's big camp at the worst time

The worst thing that can happen during an NFL training camp is for any player to suffer an injury, but it's especially frustrating when young players are riding a wave of momentum, only to have that momentum stopped in its tracks by an injury.

The Denver Broncos were getting a really strong start to the offseason program from pass rusher Que Robinson, a fun fourth-round pick out of Alabama in their 2025 NFL Draft class. Robinson was a standout from rookie minicamp all the way through the start of training camp, but he missed a few days of practice in a row and everyone was wondering what happened.

Because the Broncos are typically pretty coy about sharing injury information, it was a shocker to see Robinson pop up at practice again, but instead of wearing a helmet and shoulder pads, he was wearing a knee brace on his right leg.

Que Robinson wearing a knee brace at Broncos training camp

Que Robinson is not practicing and wearing a brace on his right knee pic.twitter.com/4v4RHVhp5p — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 1, 2025

Robinson was one of the most intriguing picks the Broncos made in a draft class absolutely full of them. He didn't play a ton at Alabama defensively until his final year on campus, when his year was unfortunately cut short by an elbow injury. But prior to the elbow injury, he was showing some dominant stuff as a pass rusher that piqued Denver's interest, as well as the interest of a number of deep-diving NFL Draft experts.

Robinson's burst off the snap was evident, and he was bringing that to the table, consistently standing out in the days the Broncos weren't wearing pads, which isn't easy to do considering you can't be all that physical without the pads on.

Seeing him out at camp in street clothes and a knee brace is indicative that there's going to be a process in getting him back on the field. Guys who are just going to be out a few days will often still wear a helmet and jersey to practice and do some light work, but it appears as though Robinson is dealing with something that's going to take a bit of time.

And we know the Broncos felt like it was going to be a bit, because they went and signed former Nebraska defensive end/outside linebacker Garrett Nelson to the 90-man roster to get some additional depth off the edge. Considering Nelson is a standout special teams player off the edge, the situation with Robinson becomes even more curious as he was expected to be playing a big role on special teams at a bare minimum.

The full extent of the injury to Robinson is unknown at this point, but it puts a big halt to his progress made during the rest of the offseason program.