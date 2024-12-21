Steelers could make same Russell Wilson mistake that Broncos just made

NFL insider Jordan Schultz, who is well-connected, seems pretty confident that the Steelers could make the same Russell Wilson mistake that the Broncos made. I think every Broncos fan would want this to happen, as it would make life that much easier for Denver over the next few years. The Russell Wilson saga has been interesting. The QB is clearly past his prime and is now on his third team in four years.

He played for the Seattle Seahawks from 2012-2021, the Denver Broncos from 2022-2023, and now is on the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. Well, Schultz seems to have a solid idea of what the Steelers may do with Wilson:

The #Steelers, and specifically Mike Tomlin, view Russell Wilson not merely as a bridge QB — but potentially as a key component of their future as well… https://t.co/IapKl4IoSm — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 20, 2024

Russell Wilson may get paid by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Russell Wilson has played well for the Steelers this year; they're 10-4 on the season, and Wilson has unlocked a new dimension in the offense that Justin Fields was unable to unlock. However, Russell Wilson is a lot closer to 40 than 30 and really hasn't been that Russell Wilson since 2020. It's clear that the QB is declining, but Pittsburgh could elect to commit to Wilson for another few years as Jordan Schultz indicates.

The Broncos made this mistake with Wilson back when they traded for him in 2022. It became abundantly clear very early on that the Broncos made a huge mistake with Wilson. Before the bulk of his contract kicked in, Denver cut ties, and Wilson signed a minimum deal with Pittsburgh. Denver since reset with an encouraging rookie QB in Bo Nix, and for the long-term, it's clear that the Broncos are in a much better spot than the Steelers.

Pittsburgh may have no choice but to commit to Wilson - and that right there shows you why Pittsburgh is still stuck in the 2010s with their QB situation. Russell Wilson may be good enough for this team to win another 9 or 10 games in 2025, but no one will buy this team as a true contender unless they hit on a young QB. Is the Steelers' goal to just make the playoffs or compete for Super Bowls?

If they extend Russell Wilson for a few more years, they could be making the same mistake that the Denver Broncos made with him just two years ago. For the sake of the Broncos making progress in the AFC, the Steelers extending Wilson will help them do just that. Boy, I am sure glad Denver realized the mistake they made and got out of it before it became too late.