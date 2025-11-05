The Denver Broncos are 7-2 and head into Thursday Night Football feeling great.

The offense gutted out another win after going up against one of the best defenses in the league. We have seen the inconsistencies from the offense throughout the season, but whenever they need to make a play, Bo Nix comes in clutch for the team.

We have seen some highs and then lows within the offense, and everyone has dirt on their hands when things go bad.

There is a simple solution that we all may be overthinking and it starts with Nix's legs.

The Broncos average 29 points per game and are 4-1 when Bo Nix runs for 45 or more rushing yards

Yes, you read that right.

Dating back to last season (Nix's rookie year), the Broncos are 4-1 when Bo Nix has 45 or more rushing yards in a game, while also leading the offense to 29 points per game when doing so.

Since last season, the Broncos are 4-1 when Bo Nix has 45 or more rushing yards

I understand that he doesn't have the blazing speed of a Lamar Jackson, but Nix can have a similar impact, as Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and other dynamic running quarterbacks have on their offenses.

We have seen Sean Payton brilliantly design runs for Nix and execute them with tremendous success. Recently, we saw it against the New York Giants, who went for a touchdown and led the comeback. Payton also dialed up a run against the Saints last year and went for an explosive run play with Nix on a QB power concept.

Fans have seen how Allen punishes defenses with his legs. Hurts has done damage with his utilization of his rushing ability, too. Nix resembles both of their running styles and can have just as much impact as they do.

The Broncos' offense has struggled to find consistency on a week-to-week basis. One game, they will be great, the other week, they will struggle and look like they didn't even practice.

Unlocking Nix's legs more can open up a lot within the offense, and the numbers prove it. The fact that Denver averages nearly 30 points per game when Nix accomplishes this feat is remarkable.

It looks like a successful recipe, and Payton needs to take this approach more often with Nix and his running ability. Nix also has to use his legs more, especially on scrambles when the play breaks down.

We can see this Broncos offense take a huge leap if they commit to it.