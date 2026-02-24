Sean Payton's next offseason move may be a massive curveball for the Broncos

The Denver Broncos and head coach Sean Payton have been doing some tinkering with the coaching staff in the 2026 offseason already, making a couple of major changes on both sides of the ball.

The most interesting developments for the Broncos in 2026, up to this point, have been the promotion of Davis Webb to offensive coordinator and the retention of Vance Joseph as defensive coordinator. It wouldn't have been surprising for the Broncos to lose both guys, but nobody in Denver is complaining about them both being back.

The next most interesting development is a massive curveball being thrown by Sean Payton to add to the defensive staff. It hasn't happened just yet, but Broncos insider Mike Klis is reporting that there is mutual interest between the Broncos and longtime Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer about the possibility of Zimmer taking on a senior role with the Broncos' staff.

Broncos, Sean Payton trying to lure Mike Zimmer back to the NFL as senior assistant

Per source, #Broncos visited last week with veteran coach Mike Zimmer about a senior coaching position. Nothing imminent but there is mutual interest. Zimmer has been a football coach since 1979 and started his NFL career in 1994. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) February 24, 2026

Interestingly enough, this is not the first time there's been a significant connection between the Broncos and MIke Zimmer. There was some thought that Zimmer would be the team's defensive coordinator a couple of years ago, but he ended up taking a role on Deion Sanders's Colorado staff instead.

Zimmer was the defensive coordinator for the Cowboys in 2024 before taking a year off in 2025.

Now, as he looks to get back into football, Zimmer could be looking to reunite with Sean Payton. They were together on the Dallas Cowboys' staff back in the early 2000s.

Zimmer also was the head coach of the Vikings for the majority of the time that Broncos GM George Paton was there working under GM Rick Spielman.

With all of those connections, it makes a lot of sense that there is mutual interest between the Broncos and Mike Zimmer for an assistant role.

Zimmer always had great defenses with the Vikings, and certainly with his experience, he brings a lot to the table even as just another voice for the staff. And maybe that's what this would be about as much as anything else.

The Broncos have made some pretty significant changes to the defensive staff this offseason, saying goodbye to defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard (hired as Bills DC) as well as cornerbacks coach Addison Lynch. Perhaps the Broncos feel like Zimmer could bring another important voice for some of the coaches on that side of the ball.

Either way, Sean Payton is always looking to bring notable voices onto his staff and this, while unexpected, could be a solid move for the Broncos.