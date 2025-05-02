RJ Harvey just made life nearly impossible for former Broncos UDFA gem

There are always significant implications from picks made in the NFL Draft, whether they are felt immediately or down the road. The Denver Broncos knew going into the 2025 NFL Draft that they needed an upgrade at the running back position, and they got exactly that with the second-round selection of UCF star RJ Harvey.

Harvey is a low-cut back with outstanding explosiveness and burst. Nobody in college football had more carries of 15-plus yards over the last two seasons, and no running back had more carries of 10-plus yards over the last two seasons. He's a big play waiting to happen out there, and the Broncos felt like he may have had the best vision out of any back in this year's draft.

Adding a player like Harvey into the mix offensively and having him hit the ground running will be essential. The Broncos knew they couldn't remain hampsters on a wheel at the position, which has struggled terribly over two full seasons with Sean Payton at the helm.

Given Payton's history in the NFL, the struggles at running back are a major cause for concern. Payton knows how to evaluate that position and get guys who fit his offense. It just hasn't happened in Denver...yet.

Jaleel McLaughlin in a tough spot for Broncos after RJ Harvey selection

One of the top backs on the roster the last two years has been former undrafted free agent Jaleel McLaughlin. McLaughlin came to the Denver Broncos in 2023 out of Youngstown State, where he became the leading all-time rusher in college football history. McLaughlin has been a very hard worker for the Broncos and the team has rewarded him with playing time.

In 2023, McLaughlin was an interesting spark for the offense. He averaged 5.4 yards per carry on 76 rushing attempts. He also added 31 receptions and had three total touchdowns on the year. It looked like the Broncos would be able to count on him for more snaps in 2024, and they did exactly that. McLaughlin's snap count increased from 193 to 296. He received 30 additional touches compared to the year prior (137 vs. 107).

Unfortunately, the production was nowhere near as efficient. Only three of McLaughlin's 27 receptions went for first downs. His yards per touch went from 5.3 as a rookie to 4.2 in his sophomore season. The staggering decline in production for McLaughlin was tougher to witness given the decline of Javonte Williams, which reached new lows in 2024.

The Broncos have been on the hunt for a "Joker" this offseason, and the fact that Jaleel McLaughlin doesn't qualify for that is contributing heavily to his impending roster doom in 2025. The addition of RJ Harvey means McLaughiln is borderline redundant in Denver's offense. Why would McLaughlin be getting carries that could presumably be going to Harvey?

Tyler Badie and Blake Watson might even have more upside than McLaughlin at this point, and the Broncos may want to see what those guys can do as change of pace players and special teams guys.

If the Broncos would have added a bigger back like Omarion Hampton in the 2025 NFL Draft, that might have been bad news for Audric Estimé. Unfortunately for Jaleel McLaughlin, the Broncos took the exact type of back that is going to make it nearly impossible for him to get on the field in 2025, especially without playing a core-four role on special teams.

We might be approaching the end of the line for McLaughlin this offseason.