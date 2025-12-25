Riley Moss and 3 Broncos running out of time to save their jobs

We're getting down to the final stretch of games for the 2025 season for the Denver Broncos, and hopefully, the team is still playing into late January and February. The Broncos have had a phenomenal season in 2025, but also an illuminating one as they returned 86 percent of last year's roster.

Although the Broncos made some notable and extremely impactful additions in the 2025 offseason, there are plenty of players on the roster who may be running out of time to save their future jobs with the team, for one reason or another.

Which players on the Broncos' roster might be playing with future roster spots or starting jobs on the line?

Riley Moss and 3 other Broncos playing for future jobs in final stretch of games

1. Riley Moss, cornerback

What we've seen with Riley Moss here in the 2025 season is a lot of "feast or famine". Moss has been one of the most frequently targeted cornerbacks in the entire NFL this season, which puts a ton of pressure on him, and the results have been extremely mixed. He's been targeted 105 times already this season, and has a career-high with 17 passes broken up. However, he also has -- by far -- the most penalty yards per game of any NFL player at 13.53.

Moss has been phenomenal at times, but has also been called for a ton of penalties and has given up a lot of big plays. This is a young player worth buying into for how well he has played when at his best, but the Broncos do have alternate options if he continues to struggle. The penalties are one thing, but being caught out of position or missing tackles? That's another discussion entirely.

Kris Abrams-Draine has played well enough to warrant a look in the starting lineup for the future, and the Broncos have first-round pick Jahdae Barron waiting in the wings as well. At the very least, they may open up the competition in 2026, which will be Moss's contract year as well.

2. Marvin Mims, wide receiver

We've got a classic standoff here between two ways of thinking. On the one hand, you could make the argument that Marvin Mims Jr. has not been adequately utilized within the Denver Broncos' offense as a wide receiver. We rarely see him out there running traditional routes in the framework of the base offense.

On the other hand, there are some who believe that now that we're three years in with Mims, we're having the same conversation over and over again, and it's time to admit the reality that he may just be a great return man and gadget player on offense.

I'm not sure Mims is a one-trick pony out there, but I'm also not sure he's a true featured weapon in the offense. How can any of us be sure? We haven't seen definitively either way. At times, MIms looks like he could be a high-volume target for the offense. Other times, it doesn't.

After racking up over 500 yards receiving and six touchdowns last season, I think it's safe to say we're all disappointed with the way this year has gone for Mims offensively. The way he's been utilized is a shame, and the explosive plays have not been there. With what we've seen this season, it's up in the air whether or not the Broncos will actually plan on him being a big part of the offense beyond this season.

3. Evan Engram, tight end

When the Denver Broncos signed Evan Engram in free agency, it felt like they had found the missing piece of their offense. Engram has always been a high-volume target at the tight end position who can be a game-changing weapon in the passing game. The problem is, the Broncos have not exactly treated him like a game-changing weapon in the passing game.

In fact, he's been more of an accessory than a featured piece. The "Joker" talk with Engram appears to have been more talk than substance. Engram has barely surpassed in 14 games the numbers he posted with the Jaguars last year in just nine games. He's played just 43 percent of the offensive snaps, which would be -- by far -- the lowest percentage of his NFL career.

The Broncos have not been afraid to move on from players who aren't a fit for what they're doing, but part of Engram's $16.5 million in guaranteed money was $5 million of his 2026 salary. It seems like he's going to be locked in for next season, but after his usage this year, would he demand a trade?

Would the Broncos move on?

There are a lot of questions here worth asking, but the next handful of games could really determine the future course of action with this player. We hope Engram is used more and is back with the team next season.

4. All of the linebackers

Nobody at the linebacker position is safe beyond this year for the Denver Broncos. Alex Singleton, Dre Greenlaw, and Justin Strnad have been the primary starters this year, and they've mostly played well when on the field.

But all three of them have missed some time due to injury (whether a lot or a little), and both Singleton and Strnad are slated for free agency in 2026. Greenlaw has an out built into his contract where $2 million will trigger on the 5th day of the 2026 league year (March). The Broncos will have a lot to think about, especially because former third-round pick Drew Sanders has shown nothing and is also entering a contract year.

Could we be getting a complete reset at this position? Will the Broncos run it back with the guys they currently have?

Every single one of them is playing for future jobs here down the home stretch.