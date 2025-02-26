Report about Chiefs' home game hotel should make Broncos fans chuckle

The NFLPA team surveys are out, and the Denver Broncos AFC West rival has one notably embarrassing thing on their report card. The Kansas City Chiefs were given a 'B' for their team travel in 2024, but there is one note from this that is just flat-out embarrassing:

"Players say their home game hotel is below standard. They report that it is outdated, the beds are uncomfortable, and many players even keep their shoes on in their rooms because the floors—especially in the bathroom—are dirty and sticky. Leftover trash from previous occupants is also a common issue. It’s no surprise the Chiefs' home game hotel scored the lowest across the entire NFL." NFLPA Report Card

This cannot be real, but it indeed is...

The Denver Broncos were given an 'A' for their team travel, which ranks as the 6th-best mark out of all 32 teams on this report card.

"98% of the Broncos players believe they have a comfortable amount of personal space on team flights, ranking them 3 out of 32." NFLPA Report Card

The report cards are released once a year, and teams are graded on things like team travel, the locker room, and much more. But what the Kansas City Chiefs are apparently doing with their home games is actually insane. How is it even possible that they keep using this hotel if it's that dirty?

It's apparently the lowest-scored home game hotel across the entire NFL. Perhaps the KC front office and ownership is relying too much on their recent winning ways to pay attention to some of the little things that go into fielding an NFL team.

However, at the end of the day, most of what matters is what happens on the field, and the Chiefs have been atop the NFL for years now. They did get throttled in Super Bowl LIX by the Philadelphia Eagles, but KC was also going for the first three-peat in Super Bowl history.

We'll see if the Chiefs change their home game hotel, but that doesn't really matter for the Denver Broncos. It is flat-out hysterical that the Chiefs were using that hotel, and also a bit embarrassing on their part.