Regardless of Broncos vs. Bills outcome, Denver has exceeded expectations

The Denver Broncos have made the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 NFL Season. Regardless of their playoff outcome, this season has been a roaring success. Many people thought that this team was going to win three or four games this year, and we saw certain rankings that said Denver had the worst roster in the NFL and the 23rd-ranked coaching staff in the league.

Wherever you may have looked, there were people, websites, and everything in between 'low' on the Broncos for 2024. The 0-2 start seemed to make those people think they were going to be proven right, but this is the NFL, and the early part of the season can be very misleading.

The Broncos have shattered expectations

Heck, the Los Angeles Rams began the year 1-4. They're 10-7 and won the NFC West. The Arizona Cardinals were 6-4 and in first place in that division at one point this year. They won eight games and missed the playoffs entirely.

The Broncos proceeded to go 10-5 over their final 15 games and saw perhaps shocking growth from rookie QB Bo Nix, as Nix joins a very elite class of rookie QBs to lead their team to the playoffs in year one. To make this even sweeter, Denver had the second-longest playoff drought streak in the NFL that they snapped.

They also did it with a commanding Week 18 win, giving them 10 on the season. I'm not even sure some players in the building thought they would be this good - perhaps they did and I am underestimating their competitive spirit.

Well, Denver is obviously playing with house money in 2024 - they have one of the least-talented groups of playmakers on offense in the entire playoffs and are dealing with a huge dead cap hit stemming from Russell Wilson's contract release.

No matter what happens in this postseason - Denver could get blown out 40-0 by the Buffalo Bills; this season would be a roaring success, period. Them losing a close game in the playoffs or getting blown out does not chance them exceeding expectations this year and them having a great long-term future.

In the 2025 NFL Offseason, the Broncos are going to have cap space to spend, the ability to create more, no major free agents they need to re-sign, and their own first and second-round draft picks. The Broncos may soon get themselves into a legitimate contention window, and their electric 2024 season is the reason why.