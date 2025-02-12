The Denver Broncos could have a very prolific offseason in 2025. Let's look at the top playmakers they could potentially add this offseason. Part of building a Super Bowl team is taking risks with roster building, and the Broncos are going to have to do this at some point.

This could look like making a bold free agency signing or a notable trade. Already, there are multiple playmakers who are on the trade block, and we've still got one month until free agency opens. Based on how the 2024 NFL Season went, the Broncos could be a destination spot for certain free agents or players who could be on the move via trade.

Let's power-rank the top five playmakers the Denver Broncos could add in the 2025 offseason.

Ranking top 5 playmakers the Denver Broncos can add in the 2025 offseason

5. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Cooper Kupp turns 32 years old this summer, so the main thing with Kupp is the age. He's also only played in 24 regular season games over the last two years. Despite that, he's still been on a 1,000-yard pace, as he's hauled in 126 receptions for 1,447 yards since the start of the 2023 NFL Season. Kupp has always been an elite route-runner and has always had strong hands.

He'd be a perfect fit for the offense, but with the age and injury history, the risk is quite high here. If the top-notch Broncos' training staff can figure out how to keep Kupp on the field, this risk could pay off in a huge way.

4. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers are on their way to a divorce, and the Denver Broncos could make some sense. His contract might be a bit too much for the team to want to take on, so a restructuring somehow would have to be on the table.

Samuel has been labeled a 'wide-back' by some, as he's a player who has shown an ability to play both WR and RB in the NFL. The former All-Pro has battled injuries during his career, so he's on the player he once was, but he'd be a solid addition for a couple of years for this offense.

3. Aaron Jones, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Aaron Jones was playing on a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, running for over 1,100 yards and five touchdowns. He did this on 4.5 yards per carry and turned 30 years old during the season. Jones clearly has something left in the tank and would be a perfect one-year rental for the Broncos.

Jones can still run at a high level and is an elite pass-catching running back as well. The veteran RB can provide immediate production out of the backfield and would still allow the Broncos to use a high draft pick on a rookie RB as well.

In fact, I would be shocked if the Denver Broncos didn't sign Aaron Jones this offseason. He'd be a great fit for this offense.

2. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin was on pace to have an insane 2024 season before a dislocated ankle prematurely ended his campaign. Now set to hit free agency, Godwin may not be able to sign a contract worth as much as he wants given the injury.

However, the Denver Broncos' offense would greatly benefit with someone of Godwin's skillset. He can fill that "Z" role on offense that the team has been missing for a while now. With Courtland Sutton as the big-bodied target and Marvin Mims Jr as the fun gadget player, Godwin would be a seamless fit.

A player that could cost around $20 million per year on a two-year deal, Chris Godwin could end up being just out of reach for the Denver Broncos in 2025.

1. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Tee Higgins is probably the best overall scenario for the Denver Broncos this offseason. Signing Higgins would take well over $20 million per year and also could mean that Courtland Sutton is on the move. He's no. 1 for a reason; Higgins is a 1,000-yard player and still right in the middle of his prime.

He can truly do it all at the position and would be a great get for Bo Nix and the offense. The Broncos saw first-hand just how dominant Higgins was when the Cincinnati Bengals beat Denver late in the 2024 NFL Season.

I doubt that the Broncos come away with Higgins, as I do not believe they are wanting to spend this much on a WR, but you just never know...