Ranking the Denver Broncos top position groups for the 2025 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos have a great roster, period. Let's rank the team's best position groups for the 2025 NFL Season. A ton of credit does go to the Denver Broncos' front office for all the work they have done over the past couple of seasons.

This is a top-10 roster in the NFL, easily, and the Broncos now truly have everything it takes to make a deep playoff run in 2025 and beyond. There are some parts of an NFL roster that simply have to be secure and stable if a team wants to sustain long-term success..

Fortunately, the Broncos are good where it matters the most, but which of their position groups are the very best for 2025? Let's rank the best here.

Which position groups on the Denver Broncos' are the best?

1. Offensive Line

Projected to start the same five from 2024 and four of the same players since 2023, the Denver Broncos' offensive line is absolutely the best in the NFL. In 2024, according to ESPN, they were first in both pass blocking and run blocking, not the Philadelphia Eagles or Detroit Lions...

With an improved run game and a second-year QB who was on fire to end the season, the Broncos' offensive line could take center stage as the best unit in the NFL. It's easily the best unit on the team as well.

2. Defensive Line

The Denver Broncos ranked first in the NFL with 63 sacks in the 2024 NFL Season, nine more than the next team. Furthermore, they ended being a lot more stout against the run, something they struggled with in 2023. The team re-signed DJ Jones and should trot out the same starting DL from 2024 into 2025, which is going to be huge for the overall chemistry of the unit, as games in the NFL are won and lost in the trenches. After massive deals for DJ Jones, Jonathon Cooper, and Zach Allen, Denver clearly believes in the players they have in this room.

3. Secondary

Adding Talanoa Hufanga and Jahdae Barron to the secondary this offseason, the Denver Broncos took their already loaded secondary to another level, as Patrick Surtain II is the best CB in the NFL, Riley Moss is certainly better than you think, and Brandon Jones was all over the place in 2024. With Hufanga and Barron set to play clear roles in the secondary, this unit could ascend and become one of the best in the league in 2025. On paper, it's certainly one of the Broncos' top units.