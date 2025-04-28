Projected Denver Broncos starting offense following shaky 2025 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos should now have a ton of clarity with their starting lineups following the 2025 NFL Draft. Let's project their starting offense. The team added two players in the top-75 on offense, drafting RJ Harvey and Pat Bryant.

Denver could still bolster the offense with the remaining free agency market, and the popular view held among most Broncos fans is the need to add another running back. As of now, though, there is no indication that this team will make another notable move on this side of the ball.

Let's see how the starting offense looks, using 11 personnel (one running back, one right end, three wide receivers).

Broncos projected starting offense following 2025 NFL Draft

Quarterback: Bo Nix

Hoping to make a year two leap, Bo Nix shocked the NFL world in 2024 and is a lot closer than you think to being a top-10 QB in this league.

Running Back: RJ Harvey

Drafted with the 60th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, RJ Harvey has insane speed, footwork, and vision, so he could find immediate success behind this elite offensive line.

Tight End: Evan Engram

Signed in free agency on a two-year deal, Evan Engram obviously does not solve the Broncos long-term tight problem, but he's one of the best receiving threats at the position in the NFL.

Wide Receiver: Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Devaughn Vele

The three starting wide receivers will probably look like this. Courtland Sutton seems to be close to signing an extension with the team, Marvin Mims Jr really became a huge receiving threat after the bye week, and Devaughn Vele strikes me as that strong security blanket in the bold of Tim Patrick for this offense.

Offensive Line: Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey

The team could trot out the same exact starting offensive line for a second year in a row, and there has really only been one primary change since the start of the 2023 NFL Season, and that's been Lloyd Cushenberry leaving in free agency.

This could be the best unit in the NFL in 2025, period.