Zach Wilson trade shakes up Denver Broncos 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft
Does the Zach Wilson trade take the Broncos out of the QB race in round 1?
6. 145th overall: Tyrone Tracy, RB, Purdue
Former Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver turned Purdue running back Tyrone Tracy could be one of the most underrated offensive weapons in this year's class. Some have watched him and compared him to Cordarrelle Patterson due to the positional versatility, but regardless of the comparisons, this guy is electric in space.
He's going to play a big role on special teams as both a returner and on coverage units, and for the Denver Broncos, he'd be a really fun chess piece offensively.
7. 147th overall: Dwight McGlothern, CB, Arkansas
The Broncos are undoubtedly going to add players for the defensive backfield in this draft class, and getting someone like Dwight McGlothern on Day 3 could end up being a steal. McGlothern has tremendous size, athletic traits, and ball production. When the Broncos were scouting Drew Sanders last year at Arkansas, they would have undoubtedly seen McGlothern's productivity (picked off 7 passes over the last two seasons).
8. 207th overall: Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame
Notre Dame's Marist Liufau has been connected to the Broncos during the draft process and would serve as an ideal impact player on special teams with developmental abilities as an eventual starter at off-ball linebacker. This is the type of guy who is a heat-seeking missile on the field and he hits with bad intentions.
9. 256th overall: Kedon Slovis, QB, BYU
Would the Broncos really double up on the quarterback position? Maybe, maybe not. Kedon Slovis worked with Davis Webb at the East-West Shrine Bowl, however, and has intriguing athletic traits to at least bring to camp and see what he can do. If the Broncos draft Bo Nix, they'd already have four QBs on the roster, but perhaps they would be willing to swap out Ben DiNucci for Slovis if they liked him enough in the pre-draft process.