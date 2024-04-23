Zach Wilson trade shakes up Denver Broncos 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft
Does the Zach Wilson trade take the Broncos out of the QB race in round 1?
2. 31st overall (from 49ers): Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
After trading down with the Eagles, the Broncos move up into the back end of round one and snag their potential quarterback of the future.
Here's the situation -- the Broncos have both Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson effectively on one-year deals. They would then add Bo Nix in the late-first round as a relatively low-risk option who is considered one of the best fits for Sean Payton in this draft.
Getting a quarterback is essential in this draft class and if the Broncos can maneuver around the board and come away with multiple first-rounders in the process? That would be a near-ideal scenario. Beyond the Broncos landing someone like JJ McCarthy or Drake Maye near the top of this draft, finding a way to get one of Bo Nix, Spencer Rattler, or Michael Penix Jr. on top of a player like Laiatu Latu, Jared Verse, or Byron Murphy could be exactly what this roster needs.
3. 76th overall: Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon
With the 76th pick, the Broncos get a versatile playmaker for the defensive line. Over the last three years, the Broncos have prioritized defensive linemen in NFL free agency (Malcolm Roach, Zach Allen, DJ Jones). Unfortunately, they haven't been able to draft any key contributors along the defensive line that are currently on the roster, maybe outside of Matt Henningsen.
Adding Brandon Dorlus here would give the Broncos a fearsome pass rusher who can win from multiple alignments up front.