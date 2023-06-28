Worst losses for Broncos in each season since winning Super Bowl 50
The Denver Broncos have been a poor team since winning Super Bowl 50, missing the playoffs in seven straight seasons. These losses have been the ugliest in that time.
Denver Broncos worst loss in 2022: Week 16 at Los Angeles Rams
There were a lot of games to choose from during a disastrous 2022 season. For instance, the Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts somehow misses this list. But it misses this list because of the game that lands on it.
For the second time on this list, the Broncos have a game on Christmas that just couldn't have gone worse.
The Los Angeles Rams were far from a good team last year. They were using Baker Mayfield at quarterback and he had only been there for about three weeks when this game took place. But he torched the Broncos, completing 24-of-28 passes and throwing two touchdowns.
But the Rams scored a lot of touchdowns and put up a ridiculous 51 points. The coaching tenure of Nathaniel Hackett, in his first year as coach, could no longer be defended after this game that included a fight on the sidelines between teammates Brett Rypien and Dalton Risner.
Hackett was fired the next day, becoming just the fourth coach in league history to be fired before the end of his first season.