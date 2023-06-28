Worst losses for Broncos in each season since winning Super Bowl 50
The Denver Broncos have been a poor team since winning Super Bowl 50, missing the playoffs in seven straight seasons. These losses have been the ugliest in that time.
Denver Broncos worst loss in 2021: Week 7 at Cleveland Browns
If you can't immediately recall this game, it can be described in one word... terrible.
It took place on Thursday Night Football and though the Broncos were not a good team this season, they entered this game with the Browns with both teams sitting at 3-3. It was a pivotal game and though the Broncos were on the road, they couldn't have asked for better circumstances.
The Browns were without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and their top two running backs, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. So naturally, the team ends up getting burned by backups, one of which was another former Bronco.
With Mayfield out, the Browns turned to their backup QB, Case Keenum. He only threw for 199 yards and a touchdown on the night but it was enough to beat this Broncos team, which, like usual under Fangio's rule, didn't seem ready to play.
The third-string running back, D'Ernest Johnson, also ran for a career-high 146 yards rushing. It remains one of only two 100-yard games he's ever had in his career.
On top of all of that, this game marked the last game for Von Miller in a Broncos jersey as he was sent to the Los Angeles Rams right after this game ahead of the league's trade deadline.