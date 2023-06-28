Worst losses for Broncos in each season since winning Super Bowl 50
The Denver Broncos have been a poor team since winning Super Bowl 50, missing the playoffs in seven straight seasons. These losses have been the ugliest in that time.
Denver Broncos worst loss in 2020: Week 10 at Las Vegas Raiders
No one wants to see their team get blown out, but it's that much worse when it's your hated rival handing out this kind of beatdown.
It was another game in which turnovers did the Broncos in as they gave up the ball five times. Broncos quarterback Drew Lock threw four interceptions.
The Broncos played uninspired and were truly just ran over in this game as fans started to doubt Fangio every bit as much as they had Joseph by this point.
To add insult to injury, former Broncos running back Devontae Booker rushed for two touchdowns in this game against his former team. It was literally one of the best games he had as a pro and it came against the team that had drafted him and who he had been a major underachiever for.